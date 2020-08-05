‘This would be clever’ – Fulham eyeing up Tottenham transfer agreement: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Fulham are weighing up a move to re-sign Tottenham’s Ryan Sessegnon on loan for the new Premier League season, as per the Telegraph.

The 20-year-old is of course no stranger to Fulham and could be tempted by a temporary move back to Craven Cottage given his lack of first-team action under Mourinho at Spurs.

So, would Fulham making a move for Sessegnon be a wise move? Do they actually need him?

The team here at FLW take a look….

George Dagless

This would be clever.

Sessegnon obviously has been in and out of the Spurs side but has perhaps not played as much as he would have liked.

It wouldn’t be fair to say his career has stalled because he is still so young and has put in some decent appearances but he does need to be playing more.

Fulham, then, seems an ideal switch for him as they head back into the Premier League – though I do wonder whereabouts they plan on putting him with the options they have at left-wing in particular.

If Scott Parker can work that one out, though, it’ll be a really decent move for all involved I would have thought.

Do you remember which club Fulham signed these 15 players from? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Aleksandar Mitrovic. Anderlecht Newcastle

Alfie Burns

Whilst I’d question whether he’s needed, if there’s a deal there to be done, Fulham need to do it.

Sessegnon was outstanding for Fulham prior to his move to Tottenham and although he didn’t quite set the Premier League alight, he’s a top-fight player in the eyes of many.

16 goals and eight assists as a teenager in the Championship tells you that Sessegnon found that level a breeze and the only way of establishing himself in the Premier League is going to be by playing games.

He’d complement Joe Bryan well at left-back, whilst he’d offer something a little bit different to the power of Kamara and skill of Kebano or Cavaleiro.

Ned Holmes

I really like this move and it looks like a deal that would surely benefit all parties involved.

We saw how effective Sessegnon was for Fulham in their first spell at the club, so to bring him back on loan – which would surely be a very cheap deal – makes a lot of sense.

Value for money looks as though it is going to be more important than ever given the current global circumstances and this would be just that.

Sessegnon hasn’t had many opportunities to impress at Spurs, so a season-long loan to newly-promoted Fulham would surely be hugely beneficial to his development.

From that perspective, this is a move that you feel is very likely to come over the next few weeks.