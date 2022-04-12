“This would be an unbelievable signing” – Peterborough United interest in Hull City player confirmed: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Peterborough United hold an interest in Hull City forward Mallik Wilks, as per their director of football.

In an interview with the Peterborough Telegraph, Barry Fry, director of football at Posh, says the Hull City forward is a player that boss Grant McCann has mentioned as a potential signing.

“Wilks is a player Grant has mentioned, but that’s as far as it’s gone as yet.” he explained to the Peterborough Telegraph.

“Obviously Grant knows the player well, but whether or not he would want to drop into League One is another matter as is whether or not we could afford his wages.”

“The chairman is in the UK this weekend and a recruitment meeting will take place.”

With that being said, we asked three of our writers here at FLW for their verdict on whether or not Wilks would be a good signing for Posh, and whether or not they thought he’d be willing to step down to League One.

Marcus Ally

This would be an unbelievable signing if the Posh could pull it off.

Hull have an option to extend the 23-year-old’s contract by a further year and if I am Acun Ilicali, I would be prioritising that.

Wilks is far too good for League One and demonstrated exactly that by dragging the Tigers to the league title last season with 19 goals and eight assists in the league.

This season has been far more challenging, but due to Wilks’ fitness issues more than anything else and the Tigers should not be looking to offload him in the summer.

It would be a backwards step in his career for Wilks to drop back down to League One, having shown ample quality to establish himself as a Championship player.

Carla Devine

Mallik Wilks would be a good signing for Peterborough. The 23-year-old has done well this year considering his injuries and has scored three goals in 20 appearances.

Having played under Grant McCann before, at both Doncaster Rovers and Hull City, it’s clear to see McCann favours the player and the two have a good relationship, therefore would work well together.

Wilks definitely has potential but given his injury issues and his inability to get into the side recently, it might make sense to go to a team where he is likely to get game time and rebuild himself there.

Given he scored 22 goals last season as his Hull side won League One, we know he is capable at that level so it might be time to take a step down and then try and work himself back up.

Adam Jones

The forward has to do what is best for his career at this stage and this is why he should be prepared to take the step down initially before climbing back up.

At Hull, owner Acun Ilicali has big ambitions for the Tigers and with the likes of Marcus Forss and Allahyar Sayyadmanesh joining in January, it doesn’t look as though he will fit into the Turkish businessman’s plans.

Under Grant McCann though, he could thrive and with the duo spending time with each other before, this could be an excellent signing for Posh.

His goalscoring record may not be the most impressive this season but if he takes the step down, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him become their main talisman.