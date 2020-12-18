‘This would be an outstanding signing’ – Nottingham Forest monitor midfielder’s situation: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…



Nottingham Forest are one club reportedly interested in signing Emiliano Marcondes from Brentford, as his contract with the London club ticks down.

Marcondes scored three goals and registered seven assists for the Bees in the Championship last season and has been a regular again under Thomas Frank this year.

As per the Daily Mail, Forest are interested in Marcondes ahead of January, as the 25-year-old stalls over a new deal with Brentford.

Our writers discuss whether the midfielder would be a good addition at the City Ground…

George Harbey

I can certainly see the logic behind this as Marcondes is the type of player Forest should be targeting.

When you look at Forest’s current attacking midfield options, they have Cafu who has been impressive but is still trying to get used to the Championship, and Luke Freeman, who looks set to be out until 2021 through injury.

Marcondes is a player who can play as a number 10 or in a midfield three, and he has the ability to pick out a pass and create chances for his teammates.

He hasn’t quite been able to replicate the form he displayed during his time at Nordsjaelland, but his performances. have gradually improved under Thomas Frank and been a key player for the Bees this season.

If he cannot agree a new deal at Brentford, Forest could be getting themselves a bargain here.

Phil Spencer

This would be an outstanding signing.

Emiliano Marcondes is a player of undoubted quality – something that we’ve seen during his time with Brentford.

Forest would be doing incredibly well to get him, but unfortunately I can’t see the move happening.

The Bees are hoping to secure promotion this term and with the 25-year-old a key part of Thomas Frank’s side I just don’t see them letting him go.

With the best will in the world, Forest aren’t exactly the biggest pull in their current position so while I can see why Chris Hughton would be keen, this a move that I can’t see happening.

Jake Sanders

This is quite an interesting transfer link.

When I hear the Marcondes’ name it automatically takes me back to that impressive campaign he enjoyed at Brentford last season, in which he scored three goals and chipped in with seven assists.

However, despite making 19 appearances in the league this term, only ten of those have been from the start – with Josh Dasilva often being preferred in that central attacking role.

And with his contract at Brentford expiring in the summer, this could prove a cheap deal for Forest in January, and one I’d be gunning for them to make.

Marcondes has shown his capabilities of being a creative player at this level previously, and with the current Forest midfield struggling for goals, he would certainly add firepower in that department.

Chris Hughton is going to need to act quickly in January, but also carefully, and I think this would be an excellent place to start.