‘This would be an outstanding move’ – West Ham plot move for Derby County man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Ham United are among the sides who are interested in Jason Knight.

Reports from the Irish Mirror have linked the Premier League side with a move for the Derby County midfielder after the 19-year-old established himself as a key player under Wayne Rooney.

But would the starlet be a good signing for the Hammers?

The team at FLW have their say…

Jacob Potter This could prove to be a decent addition to their squad. We've already seen West Ham dip into the Championship to look for players to add to their squad, with the likes of Jarrod Bowen and Said Benrahma impressing since moving to the Hammers. Knight has been equally as impressive for Derby County this season, and has been one of the few players to come away with credit to their name this term, as the Rams have struggled for a run of positive results in the Championship. The midfielder has age on his side, and could be a solid option to call on for David Moyes when required, as I wouldn't expect him to start regularly at first. But it's good to see West Ham planning for the future already, and Knight could be a very good signing for them this month. Sam Rourke I'm not surprised at all. Knight has featured in every league game for Derby this season and given he's just 19, it's some feat. Knight is a tenacious midfielder, full of energy and he's really adopted the box-to-box role since Rooney's involvement as manager and it's reaping rewards. The 19-year-old is adept when covering the defence and is strong at recycling possession, whilst also has the intelligence to initiate attacks whilst also getting in the right positions to score and create goals. With Declan Rice's future at West Ham still up in the air, and Mark Noble reaching the latter end of his career, Knight represents a fantastic long-term solution in the middle of midfield. I expect a plethora of clubs to show an interest in him, so the Hammers would need to be quick here. Jake Sanders Now this would be an outstanding move for Knight. Whilst he's only still only 19 and relatively inexperienced in first-team football, West Ham are a club that historically like to give youngsters opportunities. Not to mention that David Moyes' side are generally short on creative players in midfield – which would make this an excellent move for both parties. But with the teenager still having more than two years left to run on his Pride Park deal, for this to happen, West Ham would have to pay big bucks.