‘This would be an incredible coup’ – Nottingham Forest weigh up PL striker move: The verdict

Nottingham Forest manager Sabri Lamouchi is bound to see fire-power a priority in January as he looks to find some competition for Lewis Grabban and Rafa Mir, with Brighton’s Glenn Murray a target, according to a report in the Athletic.

Murray has found his opportunities limited in recent weeks under Graham Potter, and could be seen by Lamouchi as an experienced front-man to help Forest’s promotion challenge.

So would Murray be a good fit at Forest?

Dean Cooke

“Murray can still do it on occasions at Premier League level, so this would be a great signing for Sabri Lamouchi’s side.

“What he brings to the table up top is what every Championship requires, and he has all the key attributes that make him an outstanding Championship striker.

“Forest need more goals, and if they could bring in Murray, for me that guarantees at least 10 goals in the second-half of the campaign.

“It’ll be interesting to see Lewis Grabban’s role in the team if Murray was to come, and whether Lamouchi would drop the striker or opt for system that plays two forwards.”

George Harbey

“This would be an incredible coup for Forest if they managed to lure a striker of Murray’s calibre to the City Ground.

“Murray is an experienced centre-forward who has scored plenty of goals in Championship for the likes of Crystal Palace and Brighton and Hove Albion, and even though he is getting on a bit, he could still be a really important player for the Reds.

“He offers something slightly different to Lewis Grabban – he is more known for his physical prowess and his hold-up play up top, and he could suit the 4-2-3-1 system really well indeed.

“He will want to play regularly if he is to drop down from the Premier League, though, and I don’t think Forest can give him that in all honesty what with Lewis Grabban in fine form.”

Would Glenn Murray be a good fit at Forest?

Josh Cole

“If Forest are able to get a deal over the line for Murray during the January transfer window, they could end up achieving a relative amount of success in the Championship over the coming months.

“Whilst Lewis Grabban has been able to deliver the goods for the Reds this season, current back-up striker Rafa Mir has struggled considerably since his summer switch to the City Ground from Wolves.

“Although Murray has fallen down the pecking order at Brighton following Neal Maupay’s move to the club, he may thrive by making a step down in level to the Championship.

“Given that he has scored 67 goals in the second-tier during his career, the 36-year-old could play a major role in helping Forest secure a top-six finish providing that he can hit the ground running next month.”