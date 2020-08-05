‘This would be an ideal signing’ – Huddersfield Town weigh up move for 28-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Huddersfield Town are among a string of clubs keeping tabs on the situation of free-agent Kieron Freeman, as per the Daily Mail.

The 28-year-old right-back found playing time hard to get at Sheffield United last season and has subsequently been released so is now available on a free transfer.

Terriers boss Carlos Corberan will be keen to initiate a re-build of some sorts at the John Smith’s Stadium, to ensure the Yorkshire side are not battling in the lower depths of the Championship table again.

So, would Freeman be a good addition for the Terriers?

The team here at FLW offer up their views…..

Ned Holmes

This looks to be a really smart bit of business to me.

We don’t yet know what Huddersfield are going to look like under Carlos Corberan’s leadership but Freeman’s versatility on the right flank means he will surely be a useful asset.

The Terriers need to replace Danny Simpson, who left the club as a free agent, and the signing of Freeman would help them do that.

He’s shown his quality going forward – particularly in the 2016/17 campaign when he grabbed 10 goals and five assists for the Blades – and has Championship experience to boot.

Picking the 28-year-old up as a free agent looks a really shrewd move and one that should help Corberan’s rebuild.

Jacob Potter

I can understand their thinking behind this one.

Huddersfield really struggled in the Championship during the 2019/20 season, and I certainly think they are making the right call in targeting defenders during the summer transfer window.

Freeman has experience of playing in the Championship with Nottingham Forest, Derby County and Sheffield United, which could be of use to the Terriers.

He’s also played his part in Sheffield United’s promotion-winning season as they returned to the Premier League, but I wasn’t surprised to see him depart the club at the end of the season.

He hasn’t been getting anywhere near enough game time, and he’ll be eager to prove himself in the Championship once again in the near future.

Huddersfield could offer him regular minutes as well, and they’ll surely fancy their chances of beating Nottingham Forest and Swansea in the race to land his signature.

George Dagless

I think he could be.

Relocation wouldn’t be a big problem here and he’s also on a free so that makes this deal rather attractive already.

We’re going to see Huddersfield aim to sign young players, bring the average age down and bring the wage bill down this summer.

However, they still need to keep some experience in the side and I think someone like Freeman could be a fine option for them.

The kids need to learn from players and coaches and this would be an ideal signing with that in mind.