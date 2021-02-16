‘This would be an exciting signing’ – Blackburn Rovers eyeing 21-year-old ahead of summer transfer window: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Blackburn Rovers are keeping tabs on Ipswich Town midfielder Andre Dozzell ahead of the summer transfer window, as per TWTD.

The 21-year-old is under contract at Portman Road until 2024 and Rovers are keen on the player with Tony Mowbray set to attend their match against Shrewsbury before it got postponed, to watch him.

So, what do you make of this news from a Blackburn perspective? Would Dozzell be a good addition for Rovers?

The team here at FLW take a look….

Ben Wignall

It feels like Blackburn have a lot of depth in the middle of the park, but when you look deeper into it, Dozzell would probably be a good fit.

The likes of Stewart Downing and Bradley Johnson are getting no younger, Tom Trybull is only on loan and Lewis Holtby can seemingly not stay fully free from injury despite his obvious talents, so a young player like Dozzell who has Championship experience already may be a great buy to play next to Lewis Travis.

It would perhaps be a concern that Dozzell suffered a cruciate knee ligament injury so early in his career in 2017, but he’s played enough games since then to suggest that he’s fit – including 22 times this season in League One.

He’s also adapted from being a creative player to a combative option in the engine room, and he clearly loves a tackle considering he’s been booked nine times this season, so he and Lewis Travis could be a very interesting partnership next season.

Are you Blackburn Rovers mad? Try get 20 out of 20 on this Rovers quiz all about the club's season so far

1 of 20 Where have Blackburn won more Championship matches? Home Away

Chris Gallagher

This would be an exciting signing for Rovers.

Given the talent that Tony Mowbray has at his disposal, I don’t think Dozzell would be a signing to immediately help them. However, given his age, he would be a smart long-term addition.

Mowbray has shown that he is a good coach to develop the talents of younger players, so this would also be the right next step for Dozzell as he looks to continue his own improvement. Whilst he is highly-rated at Portman Road, the team are uninspiring right now, and he could benefit from featuring in a more adventurous side.

As for Blackburn, this is the type of signing they should be making, because the 21-year-old is a talent who could turn into a very good player in the years to come.

Toby Wilding

This does have the potential to be a smart piece of business from Blackburn in my opinion.

Admittedly, when you look at the make-up of their squad at this moment in time, it may seem as though they are well-stocked with regards to their options in the centre of midfield.

However, with Joe Rothwell, Corry Evans, Bradley Johnson, and Lewis Holtby all set to see their contracts at the club expire at the end of the season, when Tom Trybull’s loan – ironically from Norwich – will also come to an end, it is possible that that may not be the case for long, meaning they may need to add to their options in that position in the summer.

With that in mind, Dozzell’s potential, and the fact that at 21-year-old he has plenty of time still to improve on the passing ability that fits well with Tony Mowbray’s style, means you feel he is a player who could fit in well at Ewood Park, and who would no doubt expect to compete for a place in the side at the very least, meaning this could well be one looking into further for Tony Mowbray and co.