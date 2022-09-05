“This would be an excellent signing” – Alex Neil eyeing reunion with former player at Stoke City: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Stoke City boss Alex Neil is eyeing up a move for Leicester City goalkeeper Daniel Iversen.

That is according to journalist Alan Nixon via Patreon, who claims that the new Potters boss has set his sights on his former player.

The pair have worked together previously at Preston North End when Alex Neil was boss there and Iversen was on loan.

With that said, we asked three of our FLW writers for their thoughts on the links, and whether this should be a signing the Potters are targeting in January.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

You can certainly understand why Neil would want to reunite with Daniel Iversen.

The Danish goalkeeper was excellent during his time at Preston North End and showed he would be a good keeper for any side in the Championship.

Given that he is currently stuck as back up at Leicester City, it may be that the 25-year-old would be open to a move away too, in which case, Alex Neil and Stoke could pounce.

That said, it’s a long time until January and a lot can change between now and then, for example, Iversen could snatch the number one role at Leicester.

As such, Stoke and Neil will have to see how things play out over the next few months before deciding whether or not a move for the Danish keeper is realistic.

Ned Holmes

This would be an excellent signing for Stoke City and Alex Neil.

I’m far from convinced by the Potters’ current goalkeeping options and Jack Bonham’s mistake against Reading was evidence that a change is likely needed.

Daniel Iversen was phenomenal for Preston North End during his loan spells from Leicester City and I actually think he’s a Premier League level keeper.

He is a better option than Danny Ward, in my eyes, and it may just be a matter of time before the Foxes realise that and pick him as first choice.

That could spell trouble for Neil’s hopes of a reunion at Stoke.

Marcus Ally

Daniel Iversen would be an excellent signing in a position that Stoke need to strengthen.

However, Danny Ward has hardly nailed down the no. 1 spot at Leicester City, and there is a very good chance that Iversen gets a chance in the Premier League before January.

The 25-year-old has been one of the most consistent goalkeepers in the Championship in his two previous loan spells at Preston North End, and deserves a shot in Ward’s place in the top-flight in the coming months.

Therefore, at this stage Iversen moving to Stoke in January seems unlikely even with Neil arriving in the dugout.

The Potters should not have sold Adam Davies last January and will most likely have to look elsewhere for a reliable shot stopper.