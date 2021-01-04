‘This would be an excellent move’ – Manchester United in transfer chase to sign star dazzling in EFL: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Manchester United are keen on a deal to sign Norwich City right-back Max Aarons, as per Goal.

A deal is unlikely to materialise in January as per the aforementioned report, but the Red Devils are interested in 20-year-old. who was linked heavily with a switch to Barcelona in the summer.

So, what do you make of this? Would Aarons be a good signing for United? Is he good enough? Should Norwich let him go?

The team here at FLW discuss….

Phil Spencer

This would be an excellent move for Manchester United.

Max Aarons is arguably the best right back outside of the Premier League and so it’s no surprise that he’s attracting such attention.

At 20 years of age he’s a key part of the Norwich City side that look destined to secure promotion this term, and that means that one way or another he’ll be back in the Premier League next term.

Aarons has the potential to play at the very highest level and so he would be a great signing for Manchester United, but I’m sure that the Canaries would want to keep him for a bit.

Perhaps that could include a loan deal to send him back to Carrow Road to finish the job that Norwich have started.

If that can happen then this would surely be a deal that suits all parties.

Ned Holmes

I think this could be a fantastic move by United and one that could leave other clubs kicking themselves.

Wan-Bissaka is an incredible defender but in games where they dominate possession, his lack of quality going forward can prove an issue and that was highlighted in their narrow victory against Wolves.

Signing Aarons should help to solve that problem and the presence of a top right-back already at Old Trafford means he would have time to settle at the club and in the top tier.

The Canaries full-back has shown his quality bombing down the right flank for Norwich – providing 11 assists in his last two and a half seasons with the Norfolk club – and the early success that Ben Godfrey has had at Everton should show the Red Devils how well such a move can work.

I was shocked that Norwich held onto him in the summer and it could be shrewd for United to snap him up in January as Ole looks to add to his already impressive squad.

Jake Sanders

Whilst it’s every young footballer’s dream to sign for a club like Manchester United, I think Max Aarons should remain patient here.

Having signed Aaron Wan-Bissaka less than 18 months ago, who has already established himself as the club’s first-choice right-back, I could see Aarons suffering from a massive lack of opportunities if he was to move to Old Trafford.

Aarons performed excellently in the Premier League for Norwich last term, and whilst he certainly has the potential to play for Manchester United, I believe that a move to someone like Tottenham or Arsenal would serve him better – with the two north London outfits struggling in the right-back department.