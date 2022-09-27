“This would be an excellent fit” – Should Cardiff City look to capitalise on recent Watford decision? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Watford sacked manager Rob Edwards yesterday – news that may be particularly interesting to the club chiefs at Championship rivals Cardiff City.

The Bluebirds are on the lookout for a new permanent manager after relieving Steve Morison of his duties last week and may feel that Edwards is a good fit.

But would he be a strong appointment for the Bluebirds? And do they need him?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

Alfie Burns

Edwards has been incredibly unfortunate to lose his job at Watford. His start to the season there has been far from a catastrophe and it’s simply a case of the club just doing what they always do.

His reputation in the EFL should stick after what he achieved with Forest Green Rovers and he can make the Championship his level.

Cardiff have shown that they aren’t afraid to make a relatively untested appointment in the Championship (Steve Morison was that after all).

Edwards, then, could be someone that really suits what Cardiff want. There’s a really good footballing squad together in Cardiff, with Edwards having the coaching ability to mould them in a style that he wants his side to play.

If he’s given the time he wasn’t at Watford, he could be a huge hit and carry on the good work Morison did in South Wales.

Ned Holmes

Hiring Rob Edwards would be a really smart move from Cardiff City.

That his time at Watford ended so quickly is more a reflection on the Hornets’ laughable decision-making than it is Edwards’ poor performance in the dugout.

The Hornets had, admittedly, not had the strongest of starts to the season but it was always likely to be a long-term project and he just wasn’t given the time to bed down his ideas.

If the Bluebirds are willing to give Edwards that then this is an appointment that could work well for both parties.

Much of the squad turnover in the summer saw more technical players brought into the club, which would fit with the 39-year-old’s ideology.

Getting sacked by Watford hasn’t changed the fact that he’s one of the country’s most intriguing young coaches.

Billy Mulley

This would be an excellent fit and exactly what Rob Edwards deserves after his harsh recent treatment at Watford.

Edwards displayed glimpses of promise during his time at Watford, but ultimately, the plug was pulled way too early and it proved to be a disappointing stint for the 39-year-old.

Still young, hungry and possessing a footballing philosophy that certainly could work when considering the personnel at Cardiff, it is no surprise to see Edwards associated with this job.

Ultimately, Cardiff need a manager who can implement somewhat of a possession-based style of play, something that Edwards can certainly do.

The only concern is that Cardiff were rather quick to dismiss Steve Morison, so, Edwards will need some assurances to guarantee that he does not suffer the same treatment.