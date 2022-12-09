“This would be an excellent deal” – Sunderland set to rival Championship clubs for 23-year-old’s signature: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland are tracking Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous ahead of the January transfer window, with the 23-year-old set to depart the Scottish club.

That is according to the Scottish Sun, who report that the Baggies are one of several Championship sides with an interest in the defender who sees his contract expire next summer.

Indeed, Watford, Norwich, Stoke, West Brom and Millwall have all been name-dropped as monitoring the defender.

With all of the above in mind, then, we asked three of our FLW writers for their verdict on whether or not Porteous would be a good addition at The Stadium of Light.

Billy Mulley

Sunderland have the quality and potential to challenge for the play-offs this season and a signing like this would certainly bolster their chances of achieving that.

Ryan Porteous has managed to accumulate a good level of experience during his career thus far, whilst he has a very high ceiling.

Dominant in the air and in his ground duels, he also reads the game well and can play out from the back with purpose and composure.

This would be an excellent deal for the Black Cats to complete, especially when considering that he is likely to be available for a cut-price fee.

However, the level of competition that they are facing is a major stumbling block and makes it difficult to see a move to The Stadium of Light coming to fruition.

Declan Harte

Sunderland’s defensive record this season has been solid even despite some issues with fitness concerns at the back.

If Mowbray is going to stick with a back four then the team risks having too many defensive options in the squad.

But a switch to a back five may be suited to bringing Porteous into the fold, and it would certainly allow the manager some tactical flexibility.

Porteous is also obviously talented to be earning a Scotland call-up with Hibs, and has featured prominently at club level this season.

The 23-year old would be a quality addition to this squad, and could potentially be signed at a reasonable cost.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Sunderland are a side that do look like they would benefit from an addition at centre-half.

As such, I think Porteous would be a good addition for the club.

Not only he has done well in Scotland and is therefore ready to test himself at Championship level, he also appears to fit the profile Sunderland want to be going for.

With an expiring contract he is likely to be available at a cut price, and, at just 23, there is definite re-sale value moving forwards.

Indeed, there’s plenty to like about this potential deal from a Sunderland perspective in my opinion.