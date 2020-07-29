‘This would be an excellent bit of business’ – Millwall plot move for Tottenham starlet: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Millwall are reportedly interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur forward Troy Parrott, according to The Evening Standard.

Jose Mourinho is keen to find some of his younger players regular minutes in senior football, with Parrott being one of those that could certainly benefit from game time.

The Irishman has made just four senior appearances in total for Spurs, and is highly unlikely to be a regular starter anytime soon, with Harry Kane occupying the spot up-front.

A move to Millwall could be a tempting proposition for Parrott as well, with the Lions finishing the 2019/20 campaign 8th in the Championship table, and they’ll be eager to force themselves into the top-six next term.

But would Parrott be a good addition to Garry Rowett’s side ahead of the 2020/21 season?

We discuss….

George Harbey

This has the potential to be an excellent signing for Millwall.

Parrott is a massive talent who is highly regarded by those at Spurs, but he has been unable to break into Jose Mourinho’s first-team plans as of yet, and a loan move could be beneficial for his progress.

Would he play regularly for Millwall, though? Tom Bradshaw and Matt Smith had excellent seasons in front of goal in 2019/20, and it would be harsh to drop them ahead of next season.

Parrott could thrive next to a big striker like Smith, though, and any successful side in the Championship needs quality in depth, so it could be a real coup for Millwall to land him this summer.

Ned Holmes

This would be an excellent bit of business for Millwall.

They’ve made some fantastic progress since Gary Rowett’s arrival and there is a lot for them to be positive about looking ahead to the 2020/21 campaign.

One area that needs strengthening is the forward line as they just weren’t threatening enough in the final third last term.

Adding Parrott, a young striker that looks a really exciting prospect, would do just that and could be just what they need to help them challenge from the play-offs from the off.

The 18-year-old already has an international cap to his name and is highly thought of at Spurs, which indicates his quality.

We’ve seen a number of your Premier League strikers drop down to the Championship and have success, Millwall will be hoping that Parrott can be the next to do so.

George Dagless

He could be.

I wonder if they’re thinking of a similar deal that saw Harry Kane go there on loan all those years ago.

Parrott is a good young player and some Spurs fans would like to see him get a chance around the first team more but I think he needs to be moved out on loan for next season.

At Millwall he is more likely to get a real chance at a side that is going to be exciting to watch next year looking at some of the transfers they might be able to do.

I say good move.