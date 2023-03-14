“This would be a very exciting move” – Burnley weighing up transfer for Swansea City player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

We brought you the exclusive this morning that Burnley, Middlesbrough and Rangers are keeping tabs on Swansea City forward Joel Piroe.

The Dutchman has been a great addition to the Championship since arriving from PSV in the summer of 2021 and with the Swans failing to launch a top six bid this season an exit could be on the cards.

The 23-year-old will enter the final year of his contract in South Wales next season which could present the right moment for Swansea to offload him for a substantial fee.

We gathered the thoughts of a selection of FLW writers to see if they believe that Burnley would be a good next move for Piroe and if he would start matches regularly for the Clarets…

Toby Wilding

This does feel like it could be a good move for Piroe in all honesty.

Given the form the Dutchman has produced in the past couple of seasons for Swansea despite their struggle for consistency, you feel he ought to be ready to take the next step in his career.

Since they look well set to win promotion back to the Premier League in the coming months, Burnley could be a good club to offer him that, giving him a chance to show what he can do at top-flight level.

Indeed, you imagine he would have a decent chance of starting at Turf Moor, given Ashley Barnes’ future appears uncertain with his contract expiring in the summer, Lyle Foster has struggled to establish himself even at Championship level, and Jay Rodriguez is approaching the latter stages of his career at nearly 34-years-old.

You also feel that given there will no doubt be other interest him, Piroe will need to know he is going to get opportunities at Burnley, if this is the move he is going to make in the summer.

Josh Cole

A move to Burnley would be a great next step for Piroe in his career as he will feel as if he is now ready to play in the top-flight.

During his time at Swansea, the Dutchman has demonstrated that he is capable of causing havoc in the Championship.

As well as scoring 35 goals in the second-tier, Piroe has also chipped in with seven assists in 78 appearances.

While Piroe would face competition from Jay Rodriguez and Lyle Foster or a place in Burnley’s side, it would not be at all surprising if he goes on to become a regular starter for the club if he makes the switch to Turf Moor later this year as he certainly possesses the talent required to thrive at the highest level.

Marcus Ally

This would be a very exciting move for Piroe.

The Dutchman would add a completely different dimension to the Clarets’ forward line and with Ashley Barnes and Jay Rodriguez possibly moving towards the end of their time at Turf Moor, Piroe could be a very smart replacement.

His movement and versatility would suit Vincent Kompany’s possession-based approach, and of all teams in the Championship Swansea are the club with the most similar playing style, which could accelerate Piroe’s transition into the side.

It remains to be seen what kind of summer transfer business Burnley will do, whether they go for a continuity approach or try and upgrade a number of areas of the team.

Regular league starts may be hard to come by initially, but in time this could prove to be an excellent next move for Piroe in looking to step up to Premier League level.