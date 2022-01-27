‘This would be a too big of a leap’ – Blackburn Rovers eyeing up transfer deal for 25-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Blackburn Rovers are one of a number of clubs tracking Notts County striker Kyle Wootton in the final days of the transfer window, according to the Daily Mail.

Wootton has fired in 12 goals in 22 National League games for the Magpies but sees himself out of contract at Meadow Lane at the end of the season, with Huddersfield, Birmingham City, Preston North End and Barnsley also believed to be watching him.

Portsmouth of League One were believed to be watching Wootton last month and the 25-year-old is seemingly in high demand as Monday’s deadline looms.

Would he be a good signing for a promotion-chasing side like Rovers though, who recently lost new forward capture Dilan Markanday to injury? Let’s see what the FLW writers have to say about it.

Billy Mulley

As impressive as Kyle Wootton has been at Notts County, it seems a very strange transfer to me, unless the motive behind such a move would be for profit-related reasons.

Wootton is undoubtedly a level or two below where he should be in the National League, however, Blackburn are chasing promotion to the Premier League.

Blackburn do have a knack of getting the very best out of their strikers, with Ben Brereton Diaz and Adam Armstrong surpassing expectations in recent years with their goals and overall contributions.

Ultimately, I think this would be a too big of a leap for Wootton, especially if the idea is for him to compete for a first-team spot, however, I would love to be proven wrong and see a National League player play a part at the top end of the Championship, should the move happen.

Toby Wilding

This could turn out to be a rather smart piece of business for Blackburn.

Having never replaced Adam Armstrong in the summer, and with January signing Dilan Markanday already ruled out for the rest of the campaign through injury, signings to add strength in depth to Rovers’ attack in the final few days of the January window could be important.

Therefore, Wootton may not be a bad recruit, given his prolific record for Notts County, and although there is no doubt this would be a big step up, there are still the likes of Ben Brereton Diaz and Sam Gallagher in the pecking order.

That would of course, give Wootton plenty of time to settle in and adapt to his new surroundings at Ewood Park, and at 25-years-old, he does have plenty of time left in his career to do that.

With his contract expiring this summer, Wootton could be an affordable target as well, so this could be one that is worth pursuing for those in charge at Rovers.

Josh Cole

Blackburn ought to steer clear of a move for Kyle Wootton as there is no guarantee that the forward will adapt to life in the Championship.

Whilst Wootton has produced a host of impressive performances in the National League for Notts County, he could find it extremely difficult to cope with the competitiveness of the second-tier.

Furthermore, when you consider that Blackburn are currently able to call upon the services of Ben Brereton Diaz and Sam Gallagher, Wootton is likely to be forced to watch on from the sidelines if he seals a move to Ewood Park.

Instead of being dragged into a potential bidding war for the forward, Blackburn ought to be looking into the possibility of signing players who have a proven track-record of delivering the goods at this level between now and the end of the month