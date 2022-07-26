“This would be a strange, strange move” – Wayne Rooney eyeing seven-figure Luton Town transfer raid: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Wayne Rooney is set to try and prize away Luton Town star Elijah Adebayo this summer.

That’s according to Washington Post soccer writer Steven Goff, who claims that D.C. United are set to make a ‘$5 million+’ run at the Luton Town forward.

Adebayo was tremendous for the Hatters last term, scoring 16 goals in 40 Championship outings as Luton reached the play-offs.

With the above in mind, here, our writers offer their thoughts on the Luton forward attracting stateside links.

Alfie Burns

This would be a strange, strange move.

Just to clear this up, I’ve got nothing against the MLS at all. It’s developing really well and the standard of football in that part of the world is improving. The fact Wayne Rooney has opted to move back there only underlines that.

For Adebayo, though, it would be such an odd decision at this stage of his career.

He’s thriving in a Luton Town shirt and making waves in the Championship. But for his injury setback last season, we might’ve seen Nathan Jones’ side edge even closer to the Premier League than they did anyway.

The club are close and Adebayo is even closer. Surely a move into the Premier League in the next 2/3 years outweighs moving to DC United at this stage of his career.

The striker is only 24 and has years ahead of him to start making moves like this.

It just doesn’t feel right and, honestly, I’d be shocked if things materialised from this point.

Carla Devine

This would certainly be a good signing for DC United as Adebayo looks to be a player with plenty of potential showing his talent last season with Luton Town.

The 24-year-old was able to find the net 16 times in 40 league appearances last season and given Luton have strengthened their attacking options this summer, it’s likely this will only push the forward on to achieve more.

You can definitely understand the temptation of a move to the MLS and if he made the switch, the player would definitely be a core part of Rooney’s team.

However, you can’t help but feel this is a damaging move to Adebayo’s career. Whilst the standard in America is improving, it still doesn’t match up to that in the Championship and there’s less competition to urge him to develop.

At 24-years-old, a Premier League move is a very realistic option in his career and the natural step up from the second tier. However if he moves to America, you can see this being compromised and him being a player that falls off.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I have to say, there are several aspects of this one that raise the eyebrows.

First of all, the fee.

If Luton are to sell their star man and the player they rely on for the crux of their goals, which they will not want to do, they are going to want at least double the $5 million dollars D.C. United are reportedly set to bid.

Not only that, but you do have to question whether or not this would be the right move for Adebayo at this stage of his career.

The 24-year-old came within touching distance of the Premier League last season and another strong campaign in the second-tier could see some bottom half clubs in the top-flight consider Adebayo for a move next summer.

Sure, Major League Soccer and the bright lights that come with it are nothing to turn your nose up at, and it would also likely represent an improved financial deal, however, given the season he is coming off the back of, and how much Adebayo is thriving at Kenilworth Road, I don’t think it’s a move that makes sense footballing wise right now.

It will definitely be interesting to see if this one develops further.