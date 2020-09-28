‘This would be a smart addition’ – Watford eyeing Sheffield Wednesday transfer raid: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Watford are keen on a move for Sheffield Wednesday centre-back Dominic Iorfa, as per the Independent.

The 25-year-old has impressed considerably since arriving at Hillsborough and is subsequently attracting interest from Vladimir Ivic’s side as they aim to enhance their backline.

It’s unlikely that Garry Monk’s men will be keen to offload one of their most important players as they look to overturn the minus 12 points deficit that was placed upon them.

So, from a Watford perspective, what do you make of this interest? Would he be a good signing for the Hornets?

The team here at FLW take a look….

Jacob Potter

This would be a smart addition by Watford.

Iorfa has really impressed me with Sheffield Wednesday, and I think he’d be an excellent signing for the Hornets if they can get an agreement in place.

You would imagine that the Owls won’t be wanting to sell Iorfa anytime soon though, especially after signing him in January 2019.

He’s a player that could definitely play at a higher level than the Championship in my eyes though, and given his age, it’s a deal that ticks all the right boxes for Watford.

But before they even contemplate making a bid for his services, I think Watford need to sell a defender first, as they already have strong options available to them in Craig Dawson, Craig Cathcart and Ben Wilmot being just some of the names in their squad.

Ned Holmes

I really like this potential signing for the Hornets.

Iorfa was fantastic for Wednesday last season and has all the talent to become even better over the next few years.

The centre-back reads the game really well, is fast and strong, and is a danger in the opposition box.

That combination of characteristics make him a really appetising prospect at the age of 25. It’s a surprise to me there hasn’t been more interest this summer.

With a number of players looking like they might not want to be there, a move for a hungry up-and-coming player like Iorfa makes a huge amount of sense.

Sam Rourke

He’d be a top quality signing, though I just cannot see Sheffield Wednesday being open to letting him go.

Iorfa is a fundamental cog in Garry Monk’s side and has been one of their most impressive performers over the last year, so if the Owls want to have any chance maintaining their Championship status, he needs to stay.

As for Watford, they already have several useful centre-back options with Ben Wilmot, Craig Dawson, Craig Cathcart and Kabasele all contending for a starting berth, so arguably it’s not an essential piece of business.

But there is no doubt in my mind that he’d be a regular starter for the Hornets if he did sign, he’s strong in the air, athletic and comfortable passing out from the back and has all the attributes you’d want in a Championship defender.