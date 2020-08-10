‘This would be a smart addition’ – Middlesbrough plot transfer move for winger: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough have identified Junior Hoilett as a potential summer signing as Warnock eyes a reunion with the winger, as per Teeside Live.

The 30-year-old has one year left on his contract at Cardiff City and Boro boss Warnock is keen to re-sign the player whom he has worked with at both QPR and Cardiff.

So, would the wideman be a good addition for Boro? Do they need him?

Ned Holmes

Middlesbrough certainly need to add some more quality in the final third and Hoilett is a player that can provide it.

The 30-year-old has continued to produce impressive displays at Cardiff in recent years, particularly under the current Boro boss.

It’s no surprise to see Warnock going back in for a player that he clearly trusted at the Bluebirds and the winger should help give him some more firepower in the final third.

The last time he played a full season under Warnock in the Championship he finished with a career-high 11 goals and 11 assists, the 71-year-old coach will no doubt be hoping he can get him back playing at that level.

With just a year left on his deal at Cardiff, this shouldn’t be a signing that costs too much for Boro either which is certainly a bonus given there are a number of areas in their squad that need improving.

Alfie Burns

Warnock knows what he will get from Hoilett and I think that’s vitally important for Boro this summer.

There’s a need to strengthen at Boro this summer and Warnock isn’t a manager that’s going to be bringing people in that he can’t trust.

Hoilett is someone that Warnock can squeeze his best out of, which is really good and will benefit Boro.

He’s a threat from the left going forwards and a hard worker. The qualities he’s got would serve Boro well.

Jacob Potter

This would be a smart addition.

Hoilett caught the eye with some strong performances for Cardiff City this season, as they pushed ahead with their surprising push for promotion into the Premier League.

Even though the Bluebirds fell short in their bid to reach the top-flight once again, Hoilett’s impressive showings evidently haven’t gone unnoticed.

With Neil Warnock playing a direct-style of football, it makes sense for the Boro boss to have wingers with pace in his team, as they can feed off of the target man in attack.

Hoilett fits this description perfectly, and I think he’d make a positive impact on a Middlesbrough team that lacked creativity last season.