‘This would be a risky move’ – Celtic plot bargain move for EFL player: The verdict

Celtic are leading the charge to sign Ciaron Brown this summer, according to reports from Teamtalk.

The Cardiff City faces an uncertain future with his deal in South Wales set to expire this summer, leading to interest from Belgian side KV Oostende.

It’s claimed that Mick McCarthy’s side hold an option to extend his contract by another year, but with interest building it remains to be seen whether the 23-year-old will stick around at the club.

Celtic are looking for defensive reinforcements, but would Brown be a good signing for the Bhoys?

Chris Thorpe

I think this could be a smart addition for Celtic to make this summer as I believe they run a real risk of losing Kristoffer Ajer to another club.

Brown has experience of playing in Scotland already from his time with Livingston and has so far proved to a bright you g defender for Cardiff.

He also falls into the transfer policy that the hierarchy is looking to create at Celtic Park – he is young and has bags of potential.

The fact that he can also operate at full back is also an added bonus and he will provide good cover in that area of the field for the likes of Greg Taylor.

Jordan Rushworth

This seems like a potentially good signing for Celtic to make this summer, with Brown very much a player on the up following his solid performances throughout the season with both Cardiff City and Livingston. The defender’s time in the Scottish Premier League showed he has the potential to be a standout performer in that league.

Cardiff will be wanting to keep hold of him if they can, but the chance to move to a club the size of Celtic with the prospect of European football would be difficult for him to turn down. He is set to only have a year left on his deal with the Bluebirds if they activate his 12-month extension, so they might feel it is best to cash in on him now rather than lose him for nothing.

The 23-year-old should develop more over the coming years ahead of his prime and that means he would be a good investment for Celtic to make in the summer. Brown seems to have plenty of belief in himself and you could see him slotting straight into the team and impressing again in Scotland.

For the right sort of transfer fee, this is a move that Celtic should be all over and with interest likely from elsewhere they may need to act fast to secure his signature.

Chris Gallagher

This would be a risky move for Celtic and the player.

Brown has done well in Scotland previously with Livingston, but the jump up to play for Celtic is huge. Plus, he’s only had a short spell in the team at Cardiff, so we still don’t know how good he can be.

Of course, his contract situation makes him an attractive option because he can be picked up on a free, so it’s a smart move in that sense. But, I don’t think Brown is good enough to get straight into the Celtic team that will need to qualify for the Europa League group stage and win the title back from Rangers. There will be a lot of pressure on the players at Parkhead, and this may be too soon a move for Brown in his career.

From his perspective, he needs to be playing regularly now, so staying at Cardiff and developing under McCarthy would seem to be the best move all round.