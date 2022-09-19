“This would be a risky appointment” – Huddersfield Town weighing up move for Premier League coach as manager: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Following the departure of Carlos Corberan from Huddersfield Town during the summer, Danny Schofield was appointed as the club’s new Head Coach ahead of the season.

However, the Terriers got off to a poor start this season losing six in eight opening games which saw Schofield dismissed from his duties as manager.

Town played at the weekend without a new boss and under Narcis Pelach came away with a 1-0 win going into the international break and now, with the break upon us, the club will be expected to announce the arrival of a new manager.

According to the Mail Online, Huddersfield are considering the appointment of Bournemouth interim manager Gary O’Neil as manager.

With that in mind, we asked three writers here at FLW for their thoughts on this as a potential appointment.

Carla Devine

This seems like a bit too much of a risky appointment for Huddersfield for me. When they took the decision to appoint Danny Schofield, that in itself was a risk given the coach had never been a manager of a senior side before.

It’s one that didn’t pay off and as a result, the Terriers find themselves second bottom of the league and miles away from the side that got to the play-off final last year. So with that in mind, you can’t help but feel as though an experienced appointment would be a better bet.

There’s no doubting that Bournemouth have picked up since O’Neil took over with five points from three games. However, these games were against a struggling Wolves, newly promoted Nottingham Forest and a Newcastle side that came away frustrated not to have taken their chances.

However, if the boss does continue to show potential as a coach, it looks much more likely that he would take the permanent job at Bournemouth where he already is rather than dropping down to the second tier.

Furthermore, with all things considered it’s still unknown how well he will do as a manager and looks to be too much of a risk for the Terriers.

Josh Cole

Although O’Neil has managed to steady the ship at Bournemouth during his role as their caretaker manager, there is no guarantee that he will be able to transform Huddersfield’s fortunes.

Yet to work as a manager in the Championship during his coaching career, O’Neil may not be ready to take on this challenge.

Instead of taking a risk on the 39-year-old, Huddersfield should be looking at alternative options as they cannot afford to make a mistake when it comes to their recruitment.

By handing over the reins to an individual who has a proven track-record of delivering the goods as a manager at Championship level, the Terriers could potentially go on to achieve a relative amount of success during the remainder of the campaign.

Marcus Ally

This would be a risky appointment but it is out of the Carlos Corberan and Danny Schofield playbook, and for that reason it would not be a total surprise.

Right now, it seems more likely that O’Neil takes the reins on a permanent basis at Bournemouth rather than dropping to a second tier relegation battle, but the former midfielder could be the manager to turn the Terriers’ season around, the jury is out on his credentials.

Candidates will be wary of taking on the challenge, with the knowledge that their stock could fall with relegation to League One, therefore Huddersfield may find a more realistic Schofield replacement in the third tier already.

O’Neil has bided his time since retirement and could be the right person to unlock the potential of the younger players in the squad.