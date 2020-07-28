‘This would be a really strong signing’ – Huddersfield Town linked with 25-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Huddersfield Town are interested in signing Dillon Phillips from Charlton Athletic on the back of the Addicks’ relegation into League One.

According to Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (27/07, 16:39), there is interest from Huddersfield in the 25-year-old goalkeeper, but they are joined by Cardiff City, Middlesbrough and Derby County in pursuit of his signature.

The goalkeeping position is one to sort for Carlos Corberan upon his appointment, but would Phillips be a good signing?

Our writers discuss…

Ned Holmes

This is an interesting one for me.

Huddersfield definitely need to bolster their options in goal and Phillips has shown this year that he is a really solid keeper at this level, and one that should continue to improve.

My concern is that if Carlos Corberan’s plans are going to be to try and play a similar brand of football as ‘Bielsaball’, I’m not sure the Charlton man is the right option.

His distribution is an area that needs improvement and though progress was made last season, I don’t think it’s up to scratch yet – if Corberan is looking for a keeper to start attacks with his feet.

It’s certainly something that he can develop but he isn’t there for the time being, so Huddersfield may want to look elsewhere.

Jacob Potter

This one makes sense.

Phillips has been a rare bright spark in a disappointing league campaign for Charlton Athletic and I think it’s only a matter of time before he leaves the Addicks.

With Jonas Lossl returning to Everton from his loan spell with Huddersfield, the Terriers will definitely be looking to sign a goalkeeper ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

Phillips is far too good of an option to be playing in the third tier of English football next season, and Huddersfield should definitely press ahead with their interest in the shot-stopper.

But with the likes of Cardiff and Middlesbrough also interested, they’ll have to act swiftly to secure a deal for Phillips.

Louie Chandler

I think this would be a really strong signing for the Terriers and would set the tone perfectly for Corberan’s reign.

The fact that Huddersfield were forced to re-sign Jonas Lossl from Everton during the January transfer window says all you need to know about their goalkeeping standards last season and they will need to strengthen this summer.

Relegation would have been disastrous for Huddersfield this season and after narrowly avoiding the drop they need to strengthen in pretty much every area of the pitch.

Phillips was one of the standout goalkeepers in the second-tier last season and with his contract entering its final year at The Valley, could prove a cut-price option for Huddersfield.