‘This would be a real coup’ – Middlesbrough eyeing move for 25-year-old: The verdict

According to TEAMtalk, Middlesbrough are plotting a loan move for Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy.

Murphy spent the 2019/20 season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday, scoring nine goals and registering six assists for the Owls in the Championship.

The 25-year-old is out of favour at Newcastle, though, and Steve Bruce is reportedly set to let the winger leave St. James’ Park on loan once again next season.

TEAMtalk claim that Boro wish to sign Murphy on loan, but the likes of Stoke City, Derby County and Nottingham Forest are also interested in his services.

Here, the FLW team discuss this potential signing for Boro…

Jacob Potter

This would be a real coup.

Middlesbrough really struggled for a positive run of results in the Championship last season, and they need to add much-needed quality to their team in the summer transfer window.

I’m not sure where Murphy would fit into their team though, as they normally play with three central midfielders.

But you have to trust Neil Warnock’s judgement with this one, as I think he’s a player that could add something to their team.

Murphy would provide the likes of Ashely Fletcher and Britt Assombalonga with the service they need to score goals for Boro.

Ned Holmes

If Boro can get this done, they should.

They need some more quality in the final third and we saw last season that Murphy is just that at Championship level.

Sheffield Wednesday weren’t wholly convincing but the winger was a bright spark – scoring nine times and providing six assists.

It seems as though there is some serious competition for Murphy among Championship sides but if Boro can land him you feel he will be a key man for them next term.

