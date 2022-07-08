“This would be a project” – Luton Town battle with Millwall for Arsenal player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Luton Town are casting their eyes over Arsenal midfielder Matt Smith, as per a report from The Sun.

The report states that Millwall, as well as several other unnamed Championship clubs are chasing the 21-year-old, who could leave the Emirates this summer on a permanent deal.

A bright spark last season for Doncaster Rovers in what was a dim season for the Yorkshire outfit, Smith featured 43 times in League One last time out.

Playing the majority of his minutes last season as a central midfielder, he was also deployed as a holding midfielder on a number of occasions.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Luton’s interest in the Arsenal midfielder…

Billy Mulley

Luton have completed some excellent deals already, adding the likes of Cauley Woodrow, Carlton Morris, Alfie Doughty and Ethan Horvath to the squad.

A move for a player as talented as Smith would also represent excellent business but I am not convinced he would be a player for the here and now.

Luton’s excellent recruitment thus far means that competition for places will be at an extremely high level, with Smith perhaps being one for the future in the eyes of Nathan Jones.

Should he arrive at Kenilworth Road, it would be no surprise if he immediately embarks on a temporary spell at the top-end of League One, in order to bridge the gap from bottom end League One to top-end Championship.

Last season, Luton appeared to embark on a drive to recruit athletes, with this window seemingly about adding technicians.

Carla Devine

This would be a good signing for Luton ahead of the new season as they look to add to their midfield options ahead of the new season. The 21-year-old has shown potential and deserves the chance to step up and show what he can do.

Considering how long the player has been at Arsenal, they are clearly hopeful about his abilities which should be a reassurance to Luton as they seek a deal.

At such a young age still too, the player still has plenty of time to grow his game even further and Nathan Jones could be the mana get to further unlock his potential.

The only question mark I’d have over it is whether it’s a bit of a risky one. Whilst the player has shown potential so far, he’s not had the experience in the second tier and with the Hatters wanting to push for promotion again, they need to be confident that he will handle the step up well.

Marcus Ally

This would be a project, and Smith is a player that could potentially need at least another season in the third tier before looking to make the step up to the Championship.

The 21-year-old performed admirably in a desperately poor Doncaster Rovers team last season, and caught the eye at the beginning of 2020/21 for a Swindon Town side that also ended up being relegated.

It is tough to see Smith forcing his way into Nathan Jones’ regular first team plans next season, with the Hatters having ambitions of competing right towards the top end of the division.

But, in terms of a player with a high potential sell-on value, Smith is the type of signing we have seen Luton make a success of in recent years, and from the player’s perspective it would definitely be an exciting move.