‘This would be a pretty bizarre move’ – Nottingham Forest set sights on signing Championship player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest are reportedly eyeing a move for AFC Bournemouth midfielder Dan Gosling according to The Sun on Sunday (24th January, page 59).

Gosling has found regular game time hard to come by this season, having made just 18 appearances in all competitions for Jason Tindall’s side this term.

Bournemouth have made a strong start to this year’s campaign, and are currently sat sixth in the Championship table, as they set their sights on a return to the Premier League at the first time of asking, following their relegation last season.

Gosling has been with the club since 2014, but you would imagine that he could be tempted by a move elsewhere in search of regular minutes for the remainder of the 2020/21 campaign.

Nottingham Forest are currently sat 20th in the second-tier standings, and are just five points clear of the relegation zone, in what has been a forgetful season so far this term for Chris Hughton’s side.

But would Gosling be a good addition to the Nottingham Forest team this month?

We discuss….

Ben Wignall:

This would be a pretty bizarre move for Forest, who are already overloaded with central midfielders who don’t really score an awful lot.

If Chris Hughton wants a midfield three who are just strong and hard-working then this would be a decent deal, but from an outsider it just looks as though another player in that area isn’t what is needed.

Cafu, Harry Arter, Samba Sow, Ryan Yates and Jack Colback are all players who can play in the midfield two behind a ‘number 10’, so the resources that would be needed to take Gosling for the rest of the season would be better spent on perhaps a new right-back or a winger.

There’s also the issue of how many loans Forest currently have – you can only name five in a matchday squad and the addition of Gosling would mean one player misses out each week, unless one is terminated or turned into a permanent deal, so there are a lot of issues with this and I feel as though the Reds should target other areas.

George Harbey:

First and foremost, Forest lack depth in midfield at the moment. Ryan Yates is out injured for a few weeks, with the midfielder joining Harry Arter and Jack Colback on the sidelines.

Loic Mbe Soh had to fill in there at the weekend, alongside Fouad Bachirou who has only just returned from a lengthy spell on the sidelines, which shows just how much depth they are lacking at this moment in time.

In that sense, you can see the logic behind Gosling coming in and providing an extra body whilst Yates, Colback and Arter are all out injured.

But whether he joins on loan or it turns out to be a permanent signing, it would still be bizarre in my opinion. Forest already have five players in on loan, and only five are allowed to be named in a matchday squad.

If you’re looking at a long-term perspective, Forest already have very similar players to Gosling. A player in his thirties on big wages, who plays in a holding midfield role.

He’s not had a bad season, but it would show that Forest aren’t particularly learning from previous mistakes. You can’t blame fans for being frustrated, after letting Ben Whiteman join Preston not so long ago.

Do you know which player scored these goals for Bournemouth this season? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 15 Who scored Bournemouth's first goal of the season against Blackburn? Jack Stacey Jefferson Lerma Josh King David Brooks

Phil Spencer:

This would be a smart move if it can be pulled off in the right circumstances.

Dan Gosling is a player of undoubted quality at this level but he has struggled to be a first team regular at Bournemouth.

That’s why a move away could make sense.

At 30 years of age Gosling still has plenty of gas in the tank and that experience could be key for Nottingham Forest as they look to kick on.

Given his age Forest won’t want to spend a big amount on him, but if a free transfer or loan deal can be agreed then this certainly seems like a move that will take Hughton’s side forward.