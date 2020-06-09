‘This would be a massive risk’ – 46-year-old eyes Birmingham City manager’s job: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Amid news that Pep Clotet will be leaving Birmingham City at the end of the season, Kevin Phillips has confirmed that he would be interested in taking charge at St. Andrew’s.

The club announced on Monday afternoon that Clotet will be leaving the club at the end of the season, as he looks to “explore other coaching opportunities” after spending one year in charge of Blues.

Between now and the end of the season, the board will be identifying potential replacements for Clotet as Blues prepare for what they hope will be a positive 2020/21 campaign.

One man who has declared an interest in taking charge at St. Andrew’s is former striker Kevin Phillips.

The 46-year-old made over 80 appearances for Blues during a three-year spell in the West Midlands, scoring 22 goals across all competitions.

Since retiring from the game, Phillips has endured coaching spells at Leicester City, Derby County and Stoke City, but is yet to dip his toe into management.

Speaking to Birmingham Live, he said: “I would be interested. I have always said I want to get into management, it’s a club I loved playing for and I will always have an affiliation with it.”

Would Phillips be a good appointment for Blues, then? Here, the FLW team discuss…

Jacob Potter

I don’t think he’d be the right appointment for Birmingham at this moment in time.

Phillips doesn’t have any experience of managing at a club, and I don’t think he’d be the manager to take them forward in the Championship.

The Blues have struggled in recent seasons, but I will admit that I was surprised to see Clotet announce his departure at the end of this year’s campaign.

But Birmingham simply have to look towards a manager that is more experienced, and has a proven track record in the Championship.

Someone like Chris Hughton or Nigel Adkins would be my first choice if I was Birmingham, but Phillips isn’t the answer to their problems in my eyes.

It would be too tough of a first job in management for the former Blues forward.

George Dagless

Potentially.

It might not be what Blues fans want at the moment as they’ll be eager to see a promotion winning manager come in and try and get the club moving up but is such a coach going to want to work under the current set-up?

Phillips might see this as a golden chance to prove himself after working as a coach in recent times and you can guarantee he will put the work in.

A former player, Blues fans will get behind him and will want to succeed and I think with the way the club is at the moment, it could be an intriguing one for sure.

George Harbey

This would be a massive risk for Blues if they were to appoint Phillips as their new boss.

After a solid season under Pep Clotet, they have a real platform to build on a mid-table finish, so their next appointment needs to be spot on. They are likely to receive a huge amount of money if Jude Bellingham leaves, so those funds could be beneficial in helping them strengthen ready for a potential play-off push.

In my view, they need experience, and whilst experience isn’t everything in management anymore, there are managers out there who know what it takes to be successful in the Championship.

It would be a huge first stint in management for Phillips if he was to take charge.

Ned Holmes

I don’t think this would be a good move for Birmingham City.

The Blues are surely looking for someone to take them to the next level and I just don’t think Phillips is that man.

For me, they either need an experienced head who has done it before in the Championship and knows how to push for promotion or a young, exciting manager that will bring a long-term plan.

Phillips has coaching experience but has never taken the main job, so I think it’s too much of a risk for the Blues.

They should look elsewhere.