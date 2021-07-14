‘This would be a huge coup’ – Bournemouth enter race for in-demand Swansea City star: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings, and more…

Bournemouth need to start stepping up their transfer business now over the next few weeks if they are to be in the strongest position to start next season.

Scott Parker’s side have so far only managed to secure the arrival of Emiliano Marcondes to their squad on a free transfer following his departure from Brentford.

According to the Daily Mail, Bournemouth have entered the race to sign Swansea City midfielder Matt Grimes this summer. That comes with the Cherries on the hunt for a defensive midfield player to replace Jefferson Lerma who is being linked with a potential move to La Liga outfit Valencia.

However, the same report outlines that Bournemouth are facing competition from Fulham for his signature. While he has also been on the radars of both Newcastle United and Southampton.

So with Bournemouth now in the race to sign Grimes, we asked our FLW writers whether they feel he would be a good signing…

George Harbey

This would be a huge coup.

Bournemouth will probably need to bolster their midfield ranks this summer, with interest emerging in the likes of Jefferson Lerma and Philip Billing.

Grimes is a midfield enforcer who possesses many different qualities. There’s a nasty side to his game in a good way, but he’s also very tidy on the ball.

He perhaps didn’t get as many goals or assists as he would have liked last season, but he’s an excellent player and with only one year left on his contract, there’s scope to get him for a bargain deal.

Luring Grimes away from one of their promotion rivals from last season would be a massive statement of intent.

20 questions about some of AFC Bournemouth’s biggest ever moments in their history – Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 When did the club first adopt their current name? 1970 1971 1972 1973

Adam Jones

Someone like Flynn Downes would be a good option, but they would be better served picking up Matt Grimes if they want a midfielder with more Championship experience, especially when a player of the calibre of Philip Billing could be on his way out of the club this summer.

Jack Wilshere’s departure earlier in the summer was also a loss for the Cherries, so there’s definitely room to improve their central midfielder as Jefferson Lerma continues to be linked with a move away.

So there’s no doubt over whether he’s a good signing and a needed one, because it’s a yes straight away to both questions.

But with the players that have already left the Vitality Stadium and a couple more being linked with moves away, it will be interesting to see if Scott Parker rebuilds his central midfield and if so.

Billy Mulley

Matt Grimes to Bournemouth would be an excellent signing and could be exactly what The Cherries need to mount a serious promotion push.

With the futures of Jefferson Lerma and Philip Billing yet to be determined, a big void could be left in the middle of the park at Bournemouth. Despite not possessing the physicality of the aforementioned duo, Grimes’ calming influence and ability to dictate play could prove invaluable.

Grimes has improved year after year since breaking into the first team a few years ago and he does have the potential to play in the Premier League some day.

The fact that Bournemouth are a divisional rival could force Swansea to reject an initial approach, but if presented with a lucrative offer, then it might just tempt them. Especially with Grimes moving into the final year of his contract.