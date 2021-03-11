‘This would be a great move’ – Derby County emerge as a possible destination for Man City player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County have emerged as a contender to take Liam Delap on loan from Manchester City next season, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

Delap has made three appearances in the senior set-up at City, but Pep Guardiola hasn’t been minded to use him in the Premier League since September.

Sources have revealed to Football League World that City are now considering a loan for Delap in the Championship next season. However, they want to make sure that they select the right club to aid the 18-year-old’s development.

A move to Derby to link up with Wayne Rooney is a possibility, whilst Stoke City and AFC Bournemouth are two other possible destinations, Football League World are told.

Here, our writers discuss Derby’s interest…

Phil Spencer

This would be a great move for Derby County.

Liam Delap is a player who is really highly regarded at the Etihad Stadium and appears to be a possible future first-teamer under Pep Guardiola.

Playing in the Championship makes a lot of sense as he looks to build up his senior experience and joining a club like Derby seems like an ideal destination.

Delap will learn heaps from playing under Wayne Rooney and that’s why the Rams seem as good a place as any for him to continue his development.

Ben Wignall

This would be a rather ironic signing for Derby considering Delap’s history with their youth academy, but it’s also one I said the Rams should have pursued back in the January transfer window.

At the age of just 18, Delap has been making appearances for Man City’s first team, but it’s his output in the Premier League 2 competition that proves he is ready for some regular senior football.

16 goals in 13 appearances at that level is seriously impressive, and taking his height and speed into consideration, he would be a good fit for almost any second tier club.

But Derby could do with him more than most – they decided to bring Lee Gregory in in January on a short-term basis, but Colin Kazim-Richards will need some competition next season and Delap could be the perfect foil.

Quiz: 16 celebrities that support Derby County – But do they really?

1 of 16 Niall Horan? True False

Ned Holmes

This would be a fantastic signing for Derby.

They need to add more quality to their forward line this summer, there is no doubt about that.

Colin Kazim-Richards has exceeded expectations and Lee Gregory has been a decent addition on loan but they really lack quality in that area.

From what I’ve seen of Delap and based on his youth record, the Man City youngster is an extremely exciting talent.

He’s proven himself a good finisher and he’ll be hungry to impress, while the chance to learn from a legend such as Rooney will likely motivate him even further.

Delap may be young but there’s no reason that he can’t have a huge impact at Championship level, could this be the next Tammy Abraham/Bristol City?