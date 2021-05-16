‘This would be a great move’ – Blackburn Rovers eyeing move for EFL midfielder: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Blackburn Rovers are interested in a deal to sign Ipswich Town midfielder Andre Dozzell according to a report from TWTD.

Dozzell seemingly isn’t short of interest heading into the summer transfer window though, with it also being claimed that QPR and Brentford are keen on a deal to sign the midfielder.

He has made 46 appearances in all competitions for Ipswich Town this term, as they missed out on a spot in the top-six of the League One table.

They’ll be targeting promotion back into the Championship next season, although it remains to be seen as to whether Dozzell will still be at Portman Road by the start of the 2021/22 campaign.

Blackburn finished 15th in the second-tier standings this term, and will know that they face a real battle to land Dozzell’s signature, with QPR and Brentford both being established teams in the Championship.

We ask our Football League World writers what they make of Blackburn’s rumoured interest in signing Dozzell.

Chris Gallagher:

Yes, this would be a great move for the player and Blackburn.

Firstly, Dozzell is very talented but he hasn’t really kicked on in the past few years, so a change of club could be what’s needed to get his career back on track.

The style of play that Mowbray encourages at Rovers should suit the player, and the Blackburn boss has proven in the past that he is a good manager when it comes to developing younger players and giving them an opportunity to impress.

Dozzell is reaching a crucial stage in his career at 22, where he needs to be playing each week and making a mark on the team in a positive way. It hasn’t really happened at Ipswich recently, so this is something that could work out for all parties.

Jordan Rushworth:

This is a signing that could potentially prove to be a bargain for Blackburn. Dozzell is going to be allowed to leave Ipswich this summer it seems as the Tractor Boys look to re-shape their squad under Paul Cook. Rovers might be the beneficiaries of that.

Dozzell has a lot of ability and he is a player that has been threatening to fulfil his potential for a while now. However, for one reason or another he has not yet been able to put a consistent run of form together that has lived up to the talent that he possesses.

Blackburn though could be a good place for him to develop, with them having already managed to bring out the best in players like Bradley Dack, Harvey Elliott and Adam Armstrong in recent years. Dozzell could have a high ceiling but he needs to go somewhere he is believed in and will be given the chance to get into a rhythm.

The 22-year-old is at the age now where he needs to start to deliver on his talent and a fresh start at Ewood Park could be exactly what he needs.

Did these things happen to Derby County in 2020/21 or not?

1 of 19 Signed Dani Ayala from Middlesbrough True False

Jacob Potter:

He could be worth a punt for Blackburn Rovers heading into the summer transfer window.

Dozzell has shown glimpses of his quality whilst with Ipswich Town, and you would imagine that the Tractor Boys will be hoping they can keep hold of the midfielder moving forwards.

He’s still got his best years ahead of him, and he strikes me as the sort of player that is more than capable of making the step up to the Championship in the near future.

Tony Mowbray will know that he faces a real battle to land Dozzell’s signature though, with QPR and Brentford also keen on a deal to land his signature before their season opener later this year.