“This would be a great appointment” – Nathan Jones and the Cardiff City manager’s job: The verdict

Cardiff City are seeking a new manager following the club’s decision to part company with Steve Morison early into this new Championship campaign.

It remains to be seen what route the Bluebirds will take when it comes to appointing Morison’s successor, but one name that continues to be name-dropped by Cardiff fans on social media is Luton Town boss Nathan Jones.

A boyhood Cardiff fan, Jones has made excellent progress during his years as Hatters boss and managed to secure a spot in the second-tier play-offs last time out.

Whether he could be lured away from the project he has ongoing at Luton is a big question in itself, whilst it is also unknown if the Bluebirds would consider the Hatters boss.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts on whether or not Jones should be considered by the Welsh outfit and if the Bluebirds could lure him away from Bedfordshire…

Billy Mulley

Personally, I do not think that this would be a good appointment for Cardiff and it would not be wise for Jones to make the move also.

The club is currently not in a great place, with fans wanting Morison to be given time after what was a summer of complete rebuild.

Cardiff’s decision to part company with Morison could act as a red flag to Jones, and why would he look to depart a club with stability and a long-lasting contract and head to a club that have proven to be absolutely ruthless?

Stylistically speaking, Cardiff have recruited this summer to play a possession-based style of football, something that Jones would not necessarily advance.

The Hatters have seen their success in the Championship derive from seeing less of the ball, being more athletic and working intelligently and tirelessly out of possession.

This, to me, would make little sense to anyone involved.

Adam Jones

You feel this is the one Championship side he would move away from Luton Town for, considering his ties with the Bluebirds as a former young player there.

However, the Hatters are a team that’s on the rise and a move to Cardiff probably wouldn’t be a major step up at this stage if at all, so it would be slightly surprising if he did make the move to the Welsh capital.

Jones will also be wary that a move away from Kenilworth Road didn’t work out the first time and after signing a long-term deal at the start of the year, he’s probably fully committed to the Hatters’ cause.

This would certainly be a good appointment though – because Cardiff aren’t going to be splashing the cash in the next few windows and the Welshman has worked within a limited budget many times before.

Out of the potential candidates that have been mentioned thus far, he’s the manager who’s most likely to be a success in the long term.

Neil Warnock may be a decent appointment – but looking at the bigger picture – Jones may be better.

Carla Devine

This would be a great appointment overall I think. Nathan Jones has shown his quality as a manager with Luton Town as well as his ability to do well with a fairly low budget.

However, Cardiff would also be wise to be wary about a move given how Jones’ time at Stoke City went and therefore that could make it a bit of an uncertain move and you wonder whether they could target someone they’d have more confidence in to succeed.

That being said, if Jones was going to leave Luton then you could definitely see Cardiff as being a team who could lure him away given his Welsh roots.

Although, the manager probably knows himself that he was lucky to get his Luton job back after his spell with Stoke and therefore this could turn out to be a move too risky for all involved parties.