‘This would be a good signing’ – Sheffield United eye Scottish Premiership ace: The verdict

According to the Edinburgh Evening News, Shefield United are interested in defender Josh Doig.

The young defender is currently on the books at Hibernian, but could come south of the border if the Blades are successful.

Would he be a good signing? Some of our writers take a look…

Chris Gallagher

This would be a good signing for the Blades.

Firstly, you have to say with Rhys Norrington-Davies and Enda Stevens at the club, it’s not an area of the pitch that desperately needs strengthening. So, some might rightly wonder if the funds the Blades have should be used elsewhere.

However, in terms of Doig as a player, it would clearly be a coup for the Blades. The 20-year-old has shown in the past two years that he is a promising youngster who has the ability to go and play at a high level, which is evident by the fact he has been linked with Arsenal and Leeds among others in the past. So, in that sense, he’s the exact type of player Sheffield United should be targeting, as he is ready to make an impact but has the potential to get even better and his value will rise.

Ultimately, if a deal for Doig can get done it would be smart business, but Heckingbottom would need to make a few tough decisions as he reshapes the squad as a result.

George Dagless

I think this could be a solid signing for Sheffield United.

He’s been linked with some top clubs in the past so he is clearly a talented boy and I think the Blades are wise to be trying to add to their squad and future proofing it.

Paul Heckingbottom is a very good manager when it comes to bringing through young players and developing them and I think Doig would do well under his tutelage.

There’s also the Hibrenian connection, too, and so I think there’s a lot to like about this one.

Ben Wignall

It wasn’t that long ago that Doig was being linked with the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal, so Sheffield United’s interest is perhaps a bit of a comedown.

However, if Doig was to move to a big team last summer then he likely wouldn’t have seen much game-time at all, so staying at Hibernian ended up being a good choice.

The 20-year-old now has another season of regular football under his belt and is used to playing as a wing-back, which is the system that Paul Heckingbottom operates at Bramall Lane.

Despite Doig having a lot of potential and obvious current ability, there is strong competition for places at the Blades, with the experienced Enda Stevens and Wales international Rhys Norrington-Davies battling for that spot.

Because of this, there are probably better English clubs that Doig could land at when it comes to immediate starting opportunities, but even if he does sign for United then it’s a good deal for the club.

