‘This would be a good signing and great value for money’ – Middlesbrough & Warnock plot transfer swoop: The verdict

Middlesbrough are interested in signing Charlie Goode from Northampton Town, as Neil Warnock looks to bolster his options at centre-back.

According to Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (29/07, 14:29), there’s interest from Boro and QPR in the 24-year-old, who skippered Northampton to promotion in the League Two play-offs.

Our writers discuss whether Middlesbrough’s £500k pursuit is a good move…

George Harbey

Goode would be a great signing for Middlesbrough this summer, and it’s an area they definitely need to strengthen.

Having bid farewell to the likes of Dani Ayala and Ryan Shotton, Boro certainly need to bring in some central defenders this summer, and preferably some who are younger than the aforementioned duo.

Goode is only 24 but he already possesses real leadership qualities, having guided Northampton to promotion from League Two this term. He organises his defence really well, he is dominant in the air and is also comfortable with the ball at his feet, which could be key if Warnock wants to change his side’s style of play.

It’s refreshing to see the club scour the leagues below them and have an eye out for young, up and coming talent, and I believe that Goode would be capable of making the step-up to the Championship for sure.

Ned Holmes

Yes, I think this would be a good signing and great value for money.

At 24, Goode should only continue to improve over the next few years and he’s proven himself a solid defender this term for the Cobblers.

There is of course a risk in bringing a League Two centre-back into the Championship but for this price and with his upside, it’s one that’s worth taking.

He’s succeeded under Neil Warnock’s disciple Keith Curle and now it looks as though he may get the chance to play under the man himself.

Boro need to bolster their squad this summer and I think signing Goode would be a fantastic move.

George Dagless

I think so.

Boro need to add defensive recruitments this summer and they might have to do it on a smaller budget than what they have had in recent seasons.

Neil Warnock is a clever operator when it comes to the transfer window and this is exactly the sort of signing we’ve seen him pull off and get the best out of time and again.

He’d a good defender that has had a fine season with Northampton and I’m sure he’d do well under Warnock if he did make the move to Teesside.