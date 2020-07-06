‘This would be a fantastic signing’ – EFL ace with 23 goals on the Crystal Palace radar: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Brentford ace Ollie Watkins is attracting the interest of Crystal Palace ahead of the summer transfer window, with the 23-year-old in fine form for the Bees in the Championship, having netted 23 goals so far this season.

Watkins has helped Brentford into automatic promotion contention and with five games of the season still to play, the Bees are looking to pounce on any Leeds or West Brom slip ups.

However, The Athletic note how their star striker is attracting interest heading into the summer, with Palace and Southampton interested.

Our writers discuss the links with Palace and whether it would be a good move…

George Harbey

I think Watkins would be a great signing and a real coup for Palace next season.

You never know what may happen in terms of the future of Wilfried Zaha, and I think the Eagles need to bring in some real firepower this summer if they are to say goodbye to the winger.

Watkins can play anywhere across the front-line, but he’s lethal as a number 9 and he’d fit right into Palace’s fluid attacking line with ease.

It’s quite a step-up from the Championship to the Premier League, as proven by Che Adams who has struggled to adapt since joining Southampton, but I think Watkins would take that leap with ease and be a perfect signing for Palace.

He’s only going to get better, and he should be playing in the Premier League with or without Brentford next season.

Jacob Potter

He’d be the ideal signing for Palace.

The Eagles could certainly benefit from having a striker to challenge Jordan Ayew for his starting spot, and I think Watkins could be the perfect player to do just that.

The Brentford forward has scored 23 goals in the Championship this season, and would be more than deserving of a move to a Premier League side ahead of next year’s campaign.

I’m not surprised in the slightest to see that the likes of Palace and Southampton are reportedly interested in landing his signature either, as he’s shown a glimpse of what he can do in the central striking role for Thomas Frank’s side this term.

If Brentford fail to win promotion into the top-flight themselves this season, then the Bees will know that they’re facing a losing battle to keep him at the club.

Quiz: Can you name these 12 Brentford players just by looking at their Wikipedia bios?

1 of 12 Who is this Brentford player's Wikipedia bio? Pontus Jansson Rico Henry Dru Yearwood Josh Dasilva

George Dagless

This would be a fantastic signing for Crystal Palace, it really would.

Watkins is ready for the Premier League next season, I’m convinced of that, and even if Brentford go up I do think they’ll have a fight on their hands to keep him in the summer.

Palace are in need of striking additions. Despite Wilfried Zaha’s continued presence in the final third, Jordan Ayew having a fine season and other players chipping in with goals, they need someone who can play through the middle and lead the line, getting into double figures – Watkins has evolved into that with Brentford in recent years.

Of course, he’d be unproven in the Premier League but a front-line of Zaha, Watkins and Ayew has got plenty of attacking threat and I don’t doubt for a second he’d fit right in and succeed.