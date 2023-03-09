“This would be a cracking signing” – Middlesbrough among Championship clubs keen on wide player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough are one of the Championship clubs keen on Barnsley right-sided player Jordan Williams.

The 23-year-old has mostly been used as a right-back or right wing-back, to good effect, this season and Football League World understands that Boro, Sheffield United and Norwich City are all monitoring him.

But would he be a good signing for Boro? And do they need him?

We quizzed our FLW writers…

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson

Jordan Williams has been having an impressive season at Barnsley in League One.

However, I am quite surprised to hear Middlesbrough linked with a right-back.

The club currently have Tommy Smith and Anfernee Dijksteel on their books and to be honest I don’t see Jordan WIlliams being an upgrade on either of those two at present.

Smith has been fantastic recently and Dijksteel is more than good enough as a back up.

Furthermore, if Boro go on to get promoted, it’s a very big jump from League One football to the Premier League.

I’d only be for this signing if the club remain in the Championship and one of the above names moves on.

Ned Holmes

With Isaiah Jones seemingly viewed as a winger by Michael Carrick, it would be no surprise to see Middlesbrough make a move for a right-back this summer.

Darnell Fisher’s days at the club look numbered while Boro were open to letting Anfernee Dijksteel leave in January so he could be on his way out of the North East club as well.

Tommy Smith has recently signed a new deal but cover and competition may well be needed for the 30-year-old in 2022/23.

Williams has been really impressive for Barnsley this season and deserves a move back to the Championship – assuming that’s where the Teessiders are playing next term. He could be signed with a view to replacing Smith in a few years’ time while his versatility may appeal to a tactician like Carrick.

If they’re a Premier League team, then I’d expect Boro to be more ambitious in their right-back recruitment but Williams would be a smart signing if they’re still in the second tier.

Sam Rourke

This would be a cracking signing.

Williams has been superb for Michael Duff’s Barnsley side this season and has proven to be a real weapon in an attacking sense with an impressive five goals and five assists in League One.

Boro do have Tommy Smith currently in the right-back slot but he’s ultimately not getting any younger and they could do with bolstering and enhancing the quality in that area of the pitch, and Williams would certainly offer that.

The 23-year-old has shown he is adept in a defensive sense as well and I think he’d be a real smart signing.

Obviously a lot here depends on what league the club find themselves in next season with a promotion to the Premier League not out of the question and I’d then question if this would be a suitable addition of promoted.