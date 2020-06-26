This would be a corker of a signing.

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Aaron Ramsdale is a man on the Leeds United radar, with the Whites plotting a move for the AFC Bournemouth goalkeeper if the Cherries are relegated from the Premier League.

Leeds are, of course, looking to get into the Premier League this season and should they get there, Football Insider report they want Ramsdale.

The goalkeeping situation at Elland Road is a tough one for Bielsa, with Kiko Casilla and Illan Meslier the senior men currently at the club.

So, would Ramsdale be a smart addition?

Our writers discuss…

Jacob Potter

I can see the logic behind this deal.

Ramsdale has impressed me with some strong performances for AFC Bournemouth this season, and I think he’d be a shrewd addition to the Leeds team.

Marcelo Bielsa could certainly benefit from signing another goalkeeper in the summer transfer window as well, especially if Kiko Casilla is to leave the club.

Ramsdale has age on his side, and would be more than capable of challenging Illan Meslier for his starting spot in the Leeds squad next season in the top-flight.

He’s kept only four clean sheets in 30 appearances for the Cherries this term though, which will be a slight concern.

But on the whole, I’d still rather see Leeds sign someone like Ramsdale over an ageing goalkeeper like Joe Hart.

It would be a smart signing by the Yorkshire-based side if they got this deal over the line.

George Harbey

I think this would be a really good signing for Leeds if they managed to lure Ramsdale to Elland Road.

Since becoming Bournemouth’s number one ahead of Artur Boruc, Ramsdale has really impressed me and he has often kept Eddie Howe’s side in games at times, and I think he’s still got more to show in the Premier League.

Leeds definitely need to bolster their goalkeeping options this summer, as I cannot see Kiko Casilla staying at Elland Road beyond this season. Also, as talented as I think Illan Meslier is, it would be a risk for Leeds to potentially enter their first season back in the Premier League with a 20-year-old as their main choice in goal.

Ramsdale is still young and has large potential, so it would be a coup to lure him to Elland Road. A lot to depends on both sides’ league situations ahead of next season, though.

Sam Rourke

This would be a corker of a signing.

Ramsdale has broken into the Bournemouth first-team this season, and has put in some excellent displays that have got him into the England national team conversation.

At 22, Ramsdale is a presence in between the sticks and his impressive ability to make strong, reflex saves certainly stands out.

The Cherries shot-stopper is also adept with the ball at his feet, a trait that you feel Bielsa will be looking for in a goalkeeper.

Leeds are likely to be finding a replacement for the erratic Kiko Casilla this summer, and if they could somehow lure Ramsdale, who has years to develop and progress even more, then it’d be a cracking signing.

I can’t imagine Bournemouth will part ways with him for a cheap sum of money, so Radrizzani and co may have to put their hands deep into their pockets to sign the keeper.