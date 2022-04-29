“This would be a brilliant bit of business” – West Brom enter transfer race for talented Championship star: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Bromwich Albion are keen on potentially bringing Millwall’s Jed Wallace to the club this summer, as per the Express & Star.

According to their report, West Brom will enter the race to sign Wallace if he decides to leave Millwall this summer.

Wallace, who has six goals and 11 assists in 36 Championship appearances this campaign, is set to become a free agent at the end of the season with his current Millwall deal coming to an end.

Besiktas and Nottingham Forest have previously been credited with an interest in the 28-year-old, and it seems West Brom are now the latest club to enter the race.

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has insisted the club are keen to keep hold of the player but the ball is firmly in Wallace’s court with his contract running out.

With that being said, we asked three of our writers here at FLW for their thoughts on West Brom’s reported interest in the winger, and whether or not they thought he would be a good signing for the Baggies.

Alfie Burns

Whoever gets their hands on Wallace is getting a superb attacking talent.

Over the years at Millwall, Wallace has always impressed me with his goals and assists.

He’s been the driving force behind Millwall’s relative success in the Championship over the years and he won’t be short of suitors as his contract ticks down.

It would be shrewd business for West Brom for a couple of reasons.

Firstly, he’s cheap and on a free, with the Baggies probably in a position now where they need to be savvy with where they spend money on their squad. Picking up a source of goals for free allows them to spend money on other areas.

Secondly, West Brom’s attack needs some fresh blood adding to it and it probably needs someone like Wallace with that motivation of a new challenge.

We’ve seen how he can be the driving force at Millwall and you’d expect him to do the same if he were to move to West Brom.

Carla Devine

If Jed Wallace leaves Millwall this summer, he would definitely be a good signing for West Brom as they look to strengthen their side and push further up the Championship next season.

The 28-year-old has plenty of experience at this level and in 36 league appearances this season he has scored six goals and contributed 11 assists.

Aside from Karlan Grant, West Brom haven’t offered much in front of goal consistently this season but Wallace would definitely be able to assist them on that attacking front.

With fans split over Steve Bruce staying on as manager, this is the right kind of signing to help restore some faith in the rebuild he is set to do this summer.

Chris Gallagher

This would be a brilliant bit of business for West Brom.

As Bruce has touched upon, they are lacking quality and creativity in the final third, something which Wallace would bring to the team.

His figures at Millwall over the past few years have been superb, with the former Wolves man undoubtedly a top-class Championship player.

So, if Albion, or anyone in the second tier, manage to bring in Wallace, they will be getting someone who can make a big difference.

Bruce knows he is going to have to search for bargains this summer as the owner isn’t going to back him with significant funds, so identifying free agents is the way to go.

Wallace is one of the better options out there for the Baggies and this would be a real coup for them if they can see off the competition to convince the winger his future should be at The Hawthorns.

It’s the sort of signing the fans will be desperate for as well after an underwhelming campaign.