‘This would be a big loss’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as player edges closer towards departure

Negotiations between Nottingham Forest and Olympiacos for Tiago Silva are said to be at an “advanced stage”, with the midfielder seemingly closing in on a move to Greece.

Silva was a key player for Forest last season, making 47 appearances across all competitions after becoming Sabri Lamouchi’s first signing in charge of the Reds.

The 27-year-old, who arrived on a two-year deal from Feirense, scored four goals and produced four assists for Forest last season, becoming their first-choice attacking midfielder ahead of Joao Carvalho.

Silva, though, who has been linked with a move to Evangelos Marinakis’ Olympiacos, is now seemingly close to joining the Greek side.

Gazzetta claim that negotiations between the two clubs are at an “advanced stage”, with a move looking to be on the cards.

Forest look set to add another creative midfielder to their ranks in the form of Luke Freeman, who has reportedly undergone a medical ahead of a season-long loan move from Sheffield United.

The departure of Silva, then, wouldn’t be too surprising, given that Freeman plays in a very similar position and has experience of thriving in the Championship for Queens Park Rangers in the past.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to this latest transfer development on Silva…

Dunno what to think about this, flattered to deceive at times but I'd have liked to have seen him in a team that played 10 yards higher. Is Freeman his replacement or do we need another CM with a bit of craft, or is that Bachirou? — Greg (@canwenotknockit) August 27, 2020

If freeman is his replacement and it means joao can get more game time I’m not against it. Slightly disappointing but if we get a decent fee can’t really have any complaints. — Sam George (@samgeorge1936) August 27, 2020

Amazing the amount of people happy to see him go over Carvalho. Silva twice the player of Carvalho, can't get my head round this one, just the owner looking to benefit his other club it seems and the player probably sick of the weather here. — yajnihs (@yajnihs) August 28, 2020

Think this would be a big loss to us, really intelligent passer of the ball, grafted, and with perhaps a more attacking approach from the team I think he would shine. I think Carvalho is a no go in Sabri's eyes so would rather see him go then just not be utilised. — Malcolm Heron (@mallypheron) August 28, 2020

In all honesty I've been slightly disappointed with him. So many wayward passes but then some games he was decent. Whether it was our system or that he was getting used to the championship, he lacked consistency — Will Hobson (@Willh1985) August 27, 2020

I’m not unhappy about this. Freeman joining makes up a lot even if it’s not his position. I just think it’s a really slow process with Silva, not sure he is cut out for championship. He will probably excel in other leagues in Europe. Good luck to the lad. — Matthew Hopkins (@Witchhopkins) August 27, 2020

Disappointing to see him go, had steady first season and could only really get better think if had a 10 in front of him and someone like sow/Colback sitting there he could control games — Scott Bunting (@NFFCBunting) August 27, 2020

Personally he frustrated the hell out of me. Clearly has talent but too clever for the championship and far too wasteful. Take the cash.. — Ian Goodacre (@ureds47) August 28, 2020

Not too bothered to see him leave tbh — JP (@JpnffcPrice) August 27, 2020

Really disappointed in this.. very very good player if his position can be found. Probably have not got enough around him to fully see his potential? — liam waghorn (@liamwaghorn) August 28, 2020

Was flying before the lockdown. Seemed to struggle after the restart. Had high hopes for him. Good luck to him if he does go — Egor The Red (@EgorTheRed) August 27, 2020

Disappointed to see him leave — Andy Swannell (@swannell_erie) August 28, 2020