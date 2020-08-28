Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘This would be a big loss’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as player edges closer towards departure

Published

9 mins ago

on

Negotiations between Nottingham Forest and Olympiacos for Tiago Silva are said to be at an “advanced stage”, with the midfielder seemingly closing in on a move to Greece.

Silva was a key player for Forest last season, making 47 appearances across all competitions after becoming Sabri Lamouchi’s first signing in charge of the Reds.

The 27-year-old, who arrived on a two-year deal from Feirense, scored four goals and produced four assists for Forest last season, becoming their first-choice attacking midfielder ahead of Joao Carvalho.

Silva, though, who has been linked with a move to Evangelos Marinakis’ Olympiacos, is now seemingly close to joining the Greek side.

Gazzetta claim that negotiations between the two clubs are at an “advanced stage”, with a move looking to be on the cards.

Forest look set to add another creative midfielder to their ranks in the form of Luke Freeman, who has reportedly undergone a medical ahead of a season-long loan move from Sheffield United.

The departure of Silva, then, wouldn’t be too surprising, given that Freeman plays in a very similar position and has experience of thriving in the Championship for Queens Park Rangers in the past.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans' reactions to this latest transfer development on Silva…


