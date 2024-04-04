Highlights Grimsby Town's inability to close out games from winning positions has cost them massively this season.

Poor recruitment led to a lack of depth and quality, contributing to their current relegation battle.

The Mariners' ongoing struggles highlight an issue of mentality and decision-making within the squad.

Grimsby Town find themselves embroiled in another League Two relegation battle as we enter the final few weeks of the season. There are many different factors that have contributed to their struggles, but perhaps the standout issue is the Mariners' frustrating inability to see games out when ahead and hold on to leads they've so often had in matches; a recurring theme which could prove to be their undoing.

Having achieved a top-half finish last season, and on the back of a fantastic FA Cup run all the way to the quarter-finals, Grimsby fans had hoped their side would be able to build on the success and momentum of the previous two campaigns to push on once more. This proved not to be the case, however, as, despite getting off to a solid start, a disappointing 2023/24 season overall has left the Mariners in a four-way battle to preserve their Football League status with six games left to play.

Some of their troubles could be attributed to poor recruitment last summer. While Grimsby were willing to pay fees to attain their targets, the squad assembled ultimately lacked depth and variety in key areas, with a noticeable lack of pace and physicality throughout, and very few leaders. The Mariners' lack of a creative spark is another plausible reason for their struggles, often looking blunt and unimaginative in their attempts to break down opponents. The cumulative effect of these cannot be underestimated in where the club from the East Coast now find themselves.

Related 2016 departure was poorly handled by Grimsby Town - it cost them six-figure sum: View His season with Grimsby Town and his subsequent departure will be long remembered by Mariners' fans for vastly differing reasons.

The main, consistent trend behind the sides' failure, however, is their ineptitude in seeing games out from winning positions. A season-long issue, the Mariners have dropped an incredulous 34 points in this manner, with the concession of many late goals proving particularly costly in matches where the Mariners were on course for victory.

Date Match/Final scoreline Points dropped from winning position 12/08/23 Notts County 3-2 Grimsby Town 3 19/08/23 Grimsby Town 1-1 Mansfield Town 2 26/08/23 Walsall 1-1 Grimsby Town 2 09/09/23 Bradford City 1-1 Grimsby 2 23/09/23 Grimsby Town 2-3 Crawley Town 3 07/10/23 Tranmere Rovers 2-2 Grimsby Town 2 24/10/23 Grimsby Town 2-3 Colchester United 3 25/11/23 Grimsby Town 1-1 Sutton United 2 28/11/23 MK Dons 1-1 Grimsby Town 2 01/01/24 Grimsby Town 1-6 Walsall 3 13/01/24 Grimsby Town 5-5 Notts County 2 24/02/24 Morecambe 1-1 Grimsby Town 2 09/03/24 Sutton United 1-1 Grimsby Town 2 16/03/24 Gillingham 1-1 Grimsby Town 2 01/04/24 Grimsby Town 1-1 Bradford City 2 Total: 34 points

Grimsby in an unnecessary relegation battle

Of the 40 league games Grimsby have played so far, they have led in 23 of them, at one stage or another. However, the Blundell Park outfit have only gone on to win eight of those. On fifteen separate occasions, the Mariners have surrendered a lead to either draw or lose games they've been in a position of strength.

On most occasions, Grimsby have been pegged back from a single goal advantage - often late on in games - and been forced to settle for a point; while on two occasions the Mariners have relinquished two-goal advantages in home games, losing 3-2 to Crawley Town in September of last year, and drawing 5-5 in an eventful January clash against Notts County.

Breaking down the numbers makes difficult reading for Mariners' fans. If their side had held onto those 34 dropped points, they would be sitting second in the league standings. Though it's unrealistic to expect any side to hold on to every lead, if Grimsby had collected half of that total, they'd be sat in mid-table with 57 points, and with an outside chance of a play-off spot.

Team P Pts GD (19) Swindon Town 41 47 -6 (20) Salford City 42 47 -15 (21) Grimsby Town 40 40 -18 (22) Sutton United 42 39 -23 (23) Colchester United 39 38 -18 (24) Forest Green Rovers 41 36 -27

Perhaps more poignantly, given the situation they currently find themselves in, had Grimsby collected a third of the points they've thrown away, they'd have 51 points, and be all but mathematically safe from another drop into non-league. Instead of the above scenarios, Mariners fans face a nerve-wracking final month of the season watching their team try to claim enough points to get over the line and secure Football League safety.

Grimsby Town flaw is down to mentality and decision making

Grimsby's inability to take advantage of winning scenarios has led to supporters questioning the reason(s) behind the recurring issue. Some have suggested fitness, squad depth and quality, and mentality concerns as potential factors. Many consider it to be a mix of these varying aspects that have led to this point.

I believe some of these factors are certainly interlinked. Fitness itself is perhaps not a concern, but a poorly assembled squad lacking depth has led to a few select, reliable players being overused, as the alternatives aren't of the quality required. Therefore, it's likely substitutes haven't been used readily on occasion, leading to tired legs late in games, and in-turn, the concession of goals.

Ultimately, it's fair to say the constant relinquishing of points from leading positions has become an issue of mentality. The regularity with which Grimsby have given up leads has led to an erosion of confidence from players and supporters, who have started to expect the worst to happen even when their side is on top. A consequence of the lack of confidence is that decision-making becomes skewed, frenetic, and incorrect. It's almost a vicious circle, and a difficult conundrum the Mariners must find the answer too quickly if they're to stay ahead of rivals Colchester United, Sutton United and Forest Green Rovers.