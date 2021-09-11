‘This worries me’, ‘Good team’ – Many West Brom fans react as team news emerges

West Brom will be hoping to pick up from where they left off before the international break as they prepare to take on Millwall this afternoon.

The Baggies remain unbeaten after five games and have recorded four successive victories in the Championship, seeing them sit joint-top alongside Fulham.

Today, they return to league action with a home clash against Millwall at the Hawthorns, as Valerien Ismael’s men look to make it five wins on the spin.

Ismael has opted to name just the one change to the side which beat Peterborough United by a goal to nil last time out.

It’s an enforced change, with Dara O’Shea set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after picking up an ankle injury for Ireland on international duty.

Despite the recent arrival of Kean Bryan on a free transfer, Cedric Kipre is given the nod this afternoon in what is a big opportunity for the former Wigan man.

Here, we take a look at Albion fans’ reactions to the team…

I expected this but I'm this worries me — Joe (@Yacxb) September 11, 2021

Good team. — Albion News & Opinions (@albion_gaming) September 11, 2021

Happy with that — Tom (MR T) (@BaggiesTom1) September 11, 2021

Robinson!!!!!!! — Matt TUNNADINE (@MTunnadine) September 11, 2021

No robbo or hugill… — 𝙎𝙖𝙢 (@SamSZNNN) September 11, 2021

Bench is looking stronger. Hoping Kipre has a good game 🤞 — Will Davis (@willafdavis) September 11, 2021