‘This will rattle a few cages’, ‘Patronising guff’ – These Preston North End fans react to interesting club update

Peter Ridsdale has sent a long message to Preston fans detailing the challenges the club have faced and their prospects moving forward.

North End endured a frustrating season overall, which saw Alex Neil dismissed, however a strong end to the campaign under Frankie McAvoy has offered optimism about what the future can bring.

And, in a lengthy statement on their official site, Ridsdale covered a wide range of issues, including revealing that the club will have new sponsors for next season.

As well as that, he covered the contract situation of senior players, something fans have criticised in the past, and the plans for when the support can return to Deepdale.

It’s fair to say that some were pleased to receive such an update from a key figure at the club, although others still weren’t happy with Ridsdale, who is a figure that’s divided opinion in the past.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Proud to support PNE and well done to our owner & the management team. Especially pleased to have a non betting sponsor coming onboard. — Collette McGaahan (@cmcpne) May 16, 2021

Usual patronising guff by Ridsdale. — Gary B (@gazpne) May 16, 2021

Thats decent & honest atleast we know what is going on .glad to see the back of 32red — (OSG) WOLF of ODIN (@KEITHpne1) May 16, 2021

Unsurprisingly skirts around the issue of player sales and contract negotiations which have cost the club a significant amount of money. Plenty of work required on and off the pitch so that we can be competing at the right end of the table. — James Worden (@JamesWorden85) May 16, 2021

Seems a very 'angry' read this…..perhaps he's annoyed at how poor our marketing department have been in past years! — Tom Bamber (@Tommy_bomb) May 16, 2021

I make my hatrid of Peter Ridsdale fairly clear, but credit where credit is due – this was fantastically written and has given us fans a lot of clarity over our club, and good news throughout. Class 👏 — Scabby (@Scabby16) May 16, 2021

This will rattle a few cages! 😀

Excellent update, agree with vast majority. Best performer points v other league one promoted teams bar Sheff Utd was a bit of stretch mind… not need to dust off the trophy cabinet for that bit! 😅🤣 #pnefc — Sam Wilkins (@wickedwilk) May 16, 2021