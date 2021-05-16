Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Preston North End

‘This will rattle a few cages’, ‘Patronising guff’ – These Preston North End fans react to interesting club update

3 mins ago

Peter Ridsdale has sent a long message to Preston fans detailing the challenges the club have faced and their prospects moving forward.

North End endured a frustrating season overall, which saw Alex Neil dismissed, however a strong end to the campaign under Frankie McAvoy has offered optimism about what the future can bring.

And, in a lengthy statement on their official site, Ridsdale covered a wide range of issues, including revealing that the club will have new sponsors for next season.

As well as that, he covered the contract situation of senior players, something fans have criticised in the past, and the plans for when the support can return to Deepdale.

It’s fair to say that some were pleased to receive such an update from a key figure at the club, although others still weren’t happy with Ridsdale, who is a figure that’s divided opinion in the past.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


Article title: 'This will rattle a few cages', 'Patronising guff' – These Preston North End fans react to interesting club update

