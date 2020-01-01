‘This will do’ – Plenty of Fulham fans react to starting XI to face Reading

Fulham take on Reading at Craven Cottage later on this afternoon, hoping to extend their unbeaten record against the Royals to four matches.

It will not be an easy test for the Cottagers, as Reading come into the game on the back of three consecutive wins, and are five games unbeaten in the Championship.

Scott Parker will take comfort knowing that his side have won four of their last five matches at home, also keeping a clean sheet last time out in their win against Stoke City.

The team news is in for the clash, and Parker has made three changes to the starting XI, with Josh Onomah and Tom Cairney missing out due to injury, while Alfie Mawson drops to the bench.

Aboubakar Kamara, Denis Odoi and Stefan Johansen take their places in the side as a result.

A few changes today, with the three lads who went off against Stoke all missing from the starting XI.#FULREA pic.twitter.com/FkQY3PFVSu — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) January 1, 2020

Parker will likely also be continue in his 4-3-3 formation, with Bobby Decordova-Reid dropping back into midfield in place of Kamara, and Denis Odoi filling in at centre-half.

Here are what the Fulham fans made of the first starting lineup of 2020…

Double AK to gun down the Royals — Lucas (@Lukealele) January 1, 2020

hoping it’s 442 — Mateusz Zu (@MateuszZu) January 1, 2020

A real Fulhamish feeling about this one. Can’t shake it and really hope I’m wrong. COYW — angry prole 🌹✊ (@wandering71) January 1, 2020

Looks 4-2-3-1. Bobby behind Mitro. Kamara & Knockeart wide — Jack Hamlet (@hamletjack90) January 1, 2020

This will do let’s do this! — Barnaby and Chris (@AmbroseBarnaby) January 1, 2020

Very happy with this — Josh (@jjmgfulham) January 1, 2020

Ream and Odoi 🔥 back to season 17/18 😍 — Adel Amarkhel (@AdelAmarkhel02) January 1, 2020