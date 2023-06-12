Timothy Castagne has emerged as a transfer target for Arsenal this summer.

According to Sacha Tavolieri, the Gunners have opened talks with Leicester City over a potential deal.

The Belgian has been with the club since signing from Atalanta in the summer of 2020, helping the team to a fifth place finish in the Premier League and an FA Cup triumph during his time at the King Power Stadium.

However, relegation to the Championship has raised doubts over his future with speculation surrounding a potential exit from the club.

What has Carlton Palmer said about Arsenal’s pursuit of Timothy Castagne?

Carlton Palmer has claimed that this is a consequence of suffering the drop to the second tier.

The 57-year-old believes that the club will struggle to hold onto their better players this summer, with Castagne a perfect example.

The former midfielder has highlighted exactly how the 27-year-old would fit in Mikel Arteta’s side, with his versatility cited as a major point of interest.

“Arsenal have prioritised signing a right-back this summer,” Palmer told Football League World.

“It is believed that Belgium international, Leicester’s Timothy Castagne, who has a year left on his contract, is high on their list.

“Castagne is a very good player.

“He’s versatile, he’s able to play on the left side as well.

“Arsenal struggled this season when [Williams] Saliba got injured at centre back.

“Rob Holding was not good enough and this gives Arsenal the option of playing Ben White at centre back.

“Ben White, who has had a very good season for Arsenal at right back, but his natural position is a centre back.

“This will be a blow for Leicester City but unfortunately, when you get relegated you know that you’re going to lose your better players.”

Would Timothy Castagne be a good signing for Arsenal?

The key to Saliba’s injury hurting Arsenal last season was that Takehiro Tomiyasu got hurt in the very same game as the Frenchman.

Bringing Castagne in could be more of an indication that Kieran Tierney is out the door amid speculation over the full back’s future.

Castagne would be a very capable replacement, and his versatility makes him a very enticing option as he can play on either flank.

The defender should also be available at a relatively low cost, making this a perfect opportunity for Arsenal to strike in order to strengthen their defensive options for next season.