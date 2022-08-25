This week’s Newcastle United developments suggest Huddersfield, West Brom & Millwall set for loan disappointment

Huddersfield Town, West Brom and Millwall, along with a host of other EFL clubs, appear to be heading for disappointment when it comes to their long-standing interest in signing Elliot Anderson on loan from Newcastle United.

Anderson was seriously impressive during his loan spell with Bristol Rovers last season, with Joey Barton luring the very best out of the 19-year-old down in League Two.

In just 21 appearances for Gas, Anderson struck seven goals and registered a further six assists, helping Barton eventually lead Bristol Rovers back into League One.

Last month it was noted by Chronicle Live that Huddersfield Town, West Brom, Millwall and Luton Town were amongst the Championship sides interested in signing Anderson on loan for 2022/23. Sheffield Wednesday were also credited with an interest at that time amid their busy summer under Darren Moore.

However, it appears that Anderson is very much in Eddie Howe’s plans at Newcastle, with a report earlier this week outlining how a mid-term injury to Jonjo Shelvey could result in the teenager sticking around.

Following on from that, Howe handed Anderson his first start of the season last night against Tranmere Rovers in the EFL Cup, as Newcastle came from behind to win 2-1. Anderson has been on the bench in each of Newcastle’s three Premier League fixtures so far this season.

The Verdict

Anderson seems very much in the plans at Newcastle this season.

Whilst they aren’t in Europe this year, the Magpies will be expecting to compete across all formats when the cup competitions really kick into action. The five sub rule also heightens the need for squad depth where it was previously not needed.

Things might be reassessed in the January transfer window, yet those aforementioned cup competitions don’t truly kick into gear until after the World Cup break, so it’s probably going to depend on the schedule Newcastle are managing.

What’s for certain is, missing out on Anderson, will be a blow for a number of EFL clubs.

