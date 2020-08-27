‘This week just keeps getting better’ – Many Derby fans excited by latest Millwall transfer update

Millwall have reportedly agreed a double deal to bring Derby County forward Mason Bennett and defender Scott Malone to the club, and many Rans fans have celebrated their impending departures.

Gary Rowett took charge of the south London club last October and helped them to an impressive 8th place finish in the Championship.

He will be looking to strengthen his squad ahead of his first full season at the helm and it appears he is close to landing two new signings.

According to Richard Cawley from South London Press, Millwall have agreed to sign Bennett permanently from the Rams, while Malone will joining on loan.

It is understood that those deals will progress today.

Bennett spent the second half of the 2019/20 campaign on loan at the Den – featuring nine times and giving them some added dynamism in the final third.

Malone fell out of favour last season, featuring just three times after the turn of the year, and will bolster Millwall’s defensive options.

Despite the duo having nearly 150 combined appearances for the East Midlands club, it doesn’t seem as though they’re going to be missed by the Pride Park faithful.

Many Derby fans have taken to Twitter to voice their excitement at Bennett and Malone’s impending departures.

Read their reaction here:

Good move this for the Rams — Russell Sowden DCFC (@SowdenR) August 27, 2020

Thank u millwall 😂😂👍 — Adam Wright (@AdamWrighty14) August 27, 2020

This week just keeps getting better, great stuff! — Barnaby & Chris (@AmbroseBarnaby) August 27, 2020

Looool Millwall been mugged off here https://t.co/KKAsDNb5DK — MEL MORRIS HE DOES WHAT HE WANTS (@dcfc_fan21) August 27, 2020

This week just gets better and better #dcfc https://t.co/4QCRJYgi2Z — LondonRam (@RamAbrazil1970) August 27, 2020