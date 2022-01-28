This transfer will give Ipswich Town much needed balance: Opinion

Ipswich Town have made a simply astonishing amount of signings this season, with some living up to expectations whilst others have fallen by the wayside.

The previous manager, Paul Cook, oversaw a mass overhaul of personnel during the summer at Portman Road, with no less than 20 new faces coming through the doors.

Fast forward to now and there is a new man in the dugout, who understandably wants to put his own stamp on things in East Anglia, with Kieran McKenna having taken on the job of attempting to get the Tractor Boys back to the Sky Bet Championship.

Although his tactical thinking may differ massively from that of Cook, McKenna still has an aggressive approach to the transfer market and has already made numerous additions this month in order to help take the squad to the next level.

Christian Walton was signed on a permanent deal from Brighton & Hove Albion, whilst Bristol City midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson was brought in on loan in order to add some more steel and athleticism in the centre of the pitch.

However it is yesterday’s loan signing of Dominic Thompson from Brentford that is sure to add a much needed new dimension to Ipswich’s newly acquired 3-5-2 formation.

The left back will no doubt fill in on the flank as a wing back and will add some much needed width that has been found to be lacking down that side due to Kane Vincent-Young being a naturally right footed player.

Whilst Vincent-Young would be forced into cutting back onto his stronger foot in order to deliver a cross, the left foot of Thompson allows for an almost seamless outlet out on the flank.

It means the strikers won’t have to check their runs and it will allow for the Tractor Boys to hit opposing sides effectively on the counter attack down the left hand side, in a similar fashion to what has been seen with Wes Burns on the right.

In short, the arrival of Thompson could well prove to be more meaningful than people first cared to realise.