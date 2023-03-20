Goalkeeper has been a problem position for West Bromwich Albion this season so it's no huge surprise that the Championship club are weighing up how to solve that issue should they win promotion this season.

The Baggies have flown under the radar a little over the last month or so but are still in the race for the play-offs - sitting five points back from sixth in ninth.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Albion will seek a reunion with Sam Johnstone should they secure promotion back to the Premier League this season.

Sheffield United are also said to be keen on the England international, who left The Hawthorns to join Crystal Palace on a free transfer in the summer.

The 29-year-old has had to bide his time at Selhurst Park, serving as Vicente Guaita's backup for much of the season and only getting chances in the cup competitions before being sidelined due to injury.

Nixon has reported that re-signing the keeper could cost in the region of £5-6 million and that the deal would only be affordable for Albion or the Blades if they're promoted to the Premier League this season.

Though Johnstone only made the move to the south London club last summer, it is thought that he could be tempted by a move away and you could understand why the Baggies would be keen.

The English shot-stopper was outstanding during Albion's last season in the Premier League and they've struggled for consistency between the sticks in his absence - with David Button not up to the task, Alex Palmer picking up an injury, and Josh Griffiths not quite ready yet.

It would be no surprise to see Button leave this summer but while Palmer should be kept as cover and competition for Johnstone, the reunion with the keeper would mean action has to be taken concerning Griffiths.

The West Brom academy product has thrived out on loan already in his short career - with Cheltenham Town, Lincoln City and Portsmouth - and another spell away from The Hawthorns would be the best thing for him.

Though he struggled when thrown into the first team this season, the 21-year-old is a bright talent and more senior football would be best for his development.

Clearly, he won't get that at Albion if they're promoted and Johnstone joins so loaning him out, likely to a lower Championship club or higher League One side, would be the right call.