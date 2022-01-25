This transfer addition for AFC Bournemouth would be bang on the money: Opinion

AFC Bournemouth are still very much in the race for automatic promotion in the Sky Bet Championship but have been falling slightly short of their high standards in recent weeks.

Losses to Hull City and Luton Town have put a dent in their otherwise would be perfect form and as a result the likes of Fulham and surprise package Blackburn Rovers have stolen a march on the South Coast club.

In both of those defeats Scott Parker’s side still boasted the majority of the possession and hit double figures for the amount of shots they attempted in the games at both the Vitality Stadium and Kenilworth Road.

This suggests that their style of play remains as effective as ever in terms of chance creation but at the same time people could easily point to the fact that the Cherries don’t have much in the way of a plan B when their initial approach fails to yield any goals.

And it is for that reason that Parker has expressed a desire to bring in another striker to the football club this month.

Dominic Solanke is far and away the club’s top scorer this term but can sometimes be marked out of the game by opponents that choose to sit a lot deeper.

A powerful forward that likes to get in behind, the former Chelsea and Liverpool man can experience a great deal of frustration when this happens, meaning that his performances can be affected.

Indeed being a possession based side does have its draw backs and as a result the club needs to develop an alternative plan.

One name that has appeared on their list of targets that could provide a short term solution to what is an increasing problem is Andy Carroll.

The experienced former England striker is currently a free agent after his short term contract with Reading expired and is said to be a target for the Cherries as they weigh up a last gasp approach for the frontman.

Now aged 33, Carroll offers a more direct option up top due to his superb aerial ability, meaning that Bournemouth could look to float more crosses into the box, whilst he would also be capable of playing in a front two with Solanke when required.

Add to the fact that he scored two goals in just eight appearances for Reading and it is fair to say that he has underlined that he can still cut it at what is a very competitive level.

Given that the club has splashed out on plenty of costly transfers this season, it would be fair to say that this potential deal would also put a lot less strain on the coffers moving forwards due to the fact that Carroll would be handed a short term contract.

This means that Parker would be bringing in temporary solution that would offer not only adequate cover for Solanke but also an added attacking threat to what is an already strong frontline as the window begins to tick down.