Ipswich Town remain in the automatic promotion places in League One after a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Port Vale at Portman Road on Tuesday night.

Kieran McKenna’s men show character to pick up the points

The Tractor Boys have been flying over the past two months, so they were expected to record a comfortable victory on their own patch against a struggling Vale side.

However, they were made to work hard for the points, having initially fallen behind to a Mal Benning goal in first half stoppage time. Nathan Broadhead pulled one back for the hosts shortly into the second half, before the January signing got his second of the game from the penalty spot in the 84th minute.

That goal prompted wild celebrations in the stadium, with the crucial goal obviously delighting the fans.

And, you could see what it meant to the players, as Ipswich shared footage on Twitter of the group celebrating with the support, whilst Wes Burns also made sure the mascot was in on the action as well.

That result means Ipswich are now a point clear of third-placed Sheffield Wednesday, with a game in hand. However, McKenna won’t allow complacency to creep in, as they do have some tough fixtures coming up, including away games at Peterborough and Barnsley, with both clubs currently sitting in the top six.

But, Ipswich are in a good place right now, and there certainly appears to be a real spirit among the group judging by the celebrations.

Here we look at some of the reaction on Twitter to the footage…