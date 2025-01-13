This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

With the January transfer window in full flow, Coventry City boss Frank Lampard will be looking to ensure his side have a strong month to end the 2024/25 season well in the Championship.

Cov were aiming to earn a top six finish when the campaign got underway back in August, but underwhelming form and issues behind the scenes led to the dismissal of Mark Robins. They'd had a rough start in comparison to expectations, but this move by the City hierarchy blindsided many.

Lampard has since come in as his replacement, with the team now sitting 16th in the table, 11 points behind sixth place West Brom. The 46-year-old has previously overseen a top six finish at this level during his stint at Derby County, where the Rams went on to lose the play-off final in 2019.

Coventry reached the play-off final under Robins in 2023, losing a penalty shootout to Luton Town, and have been unable to reach those heights since, though. Last season they came close to the top six, but a poor start to the campaign ultimately cost them.

This year also saw the team make a poor start and they have been unable to recover from it despite the talent at their disposal. While the play-offs aren't completely out of the question just yet, it looks unlikely that they will be able to force their way into the top six this season, and the second half of the season should act as the perfect way to lay the foundations ready for a successful 2025/26 campaign.

Coventry City's January transfer window priority

FLW’s Coventry fan pundit Ryan Murphy was asked for his thoughts on the January window, including what exactly is the top priority to help improve the squad this month.

He said: "One position is a hard one to answer, because there are many positions. We could go for a left wing-back, a right wing-back, a central defender, and a central midfielder.

"If I could only choose one as the priority, then I would probably go for a central midfielder. I just feel this central midfield is not going to get us anywhere.

"Now, our defence has been leaky, but you can't pin all of that on the defenders. It starts as a team from the front to the back. Our midfield is just too easy to be glided through.

"They are not offering the defence much protection, and that is a big reason why we are leaking so many goals. Obviously, we have had our goalkeeping issues as well.

"But Dovin has come back in now and he looks set to stay in goal. He's been very good since he's been back. To be honest, I don't understand why he ever got dropped, because I think he's been our best 'keeper by far.

"Having him as No.1, and the defenders then knowing he's going to stay, adds some stability, with him and the defenders working on their communication and each other's game together.

"Now, if they get a solid central midfielder in along with Ben Sheaf, even though he's now out for five/six weeks injured, and Josh Eccles, plus [Victor] Torp and Jamie Allen, then central midfield would have to be the priority.

"With Sheaf now out injured, it has to be. Even when Sheaf is back, we could do with an extra man in there. With Sheaf out injured, we 100% need a central midfielder.

"Someone that is going to be a senior head, that can tackle, and has a bit of a nastiness about them.

"This team lacks a leader that has a bit of that nastiness to their game. We are just too nice, and we don't bully anyone.

"We get bullied, so that is what we need. Someone strong in the tackle and that will let teams know they're there. So we aren't a soft or easy touch this season."

Frank Lampard and Coventry City's ambitions

The Sky Blues have had a difficult season so far, and despite some improvements under the guidance of the Chelsea and England legend, they remain in a mediocre position in the Championship table.

However, the January window does offer him the opportunity to make changes to his team, and help push them further up the standings in the second half of the campaign and away from any potential relegation threat.

The Midlands outfit have struggled for consistency in the second tier this season after a couple of years of knocking on the door of promotion to the Premier League.

Lampard now has the opportunity to make his first signings as Coventry boss during this January transfer window, but he also must make some big decisions for an improved second half of the season.