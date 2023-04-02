George Hirst heaped praise on his Ipswich Town teammates as they continued their fine form with a 2-0 victory at Derby County.

Ipswich close the gap in promotion race

After six successive wins, all without conceding, the Tractor Boys had closed the gap on Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth Argyle in the battle to win automatic promotion. However, a trip to Pride Park always looked daunting, even if the Rams have struggled in recent weeks.

Whilst Paul Warne’s side put up a stern test, and felt aggrieved with a few decisions, Ipswich would ultimately have too much for the east Midlands side, as goals from Conor Chaplin and Hirst sealed the points, with the side once again keeping a clean sheet.

After a slow start to his Ipswich career, that’s now three in three for the Leicester loanee, who finished well after Wes Burns had got in behind the Derby defence. And, taking to Instagram, it’s fair to say that Hirst was very happy with how things went, as he shared images of his celebration along with the caption: “This team, 3 in 3, ENJOYABLE!”

With Sheffield Wednesday dropping two points at home to Lincoln City, and Plymouth in EFL Trophy action on Sunday, it felt like another big day for Kieran McKenna’s side, who are now two points behind the pair, and they do have a game in hand on the Owls. Therefore, it’s in Ipswich’s hands as we approach the run-in.

What’s next for Ipswich and George Hirst?

The striker will be delighted that he has started to make big contributions to the team, as he faces an uncertain future beyond the rest of the campaign. He still has two years left on his deal with the Foxes, so discussions will need to be had between the two clubs if there is a desire for him to remain at Portman Road in the future.

However, that will be low on the list of priorities for both the player and the club right now, as the only concern will be about winning promotion. McKenna’s men are back in action on Good Friday when they host play-off hopefuls Wycombe in what is a tricky looking clash, with a trip to Cheltenham following just days later in this busy Easter period.

So, the aim for Hirst will be to continue his goalscoring form, which he has found at the right time, and his social media post here shows just how much he is enjoying being a part of this Ipswich machine that are on course to secure a return to the Championship.