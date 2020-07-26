‘This surely confirms he is staying?!’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react to Marcelo Bielsa image

Leeds United will have already started planning for their long-awaited Premier League return after their promotion from the Championship was finally confirmed last weekend.

The Whites saw their top-flight return sealed following Huddersfield’s victory over West Brom, while Brentford’s defeat the following day saw them claim the Championship title with two matches still left to play.

The Elland Road outfit secured a 3-1 victory over Derby the day after their league title was confirmed, while they then emphatically defeated Charlton by a 4-0 margin on the final day of the season as they signed off in style.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has been widely heralded as the mastermind behind the club’s return to the top flight following a 16-year absence, but there is now some uncertainty surrounding his future given his contract is set to expire this summer.

However, Bielsa has now been spotted on a scouting mission at Everton’s clash with Bournemouth on the final day of the Premier League season, with The Athletic reporter Peter Rutzler capturing an image of Bielsa at Goodison Park.

Rutzler took to Twitter to share the image:

Marcelo Bielsa is here… pic.twitter.com/j2gcXa9FBj — Peter Rutzler (@peterrutzler) July 26, 2020

Plenty of Leeds supporters responded to the image of Bielsa by suggesting it must be a sign that he is planning on staying at the club next season, while other fans speculated over which specific players the Argentine could be watching on Merseyside.

Here are some of the responses…

The main thing is that it's a sign that he's staying next season 🙏 — Lee Grayson 🏆 (@LeeGrayson) July 26, 2020

Wonder who he’s watching. I’d assume it’s a Bournemouth player considering they may be relegated — MOTweets (C) 🏆 (@MOTweets1919) July 26, 2020

Thanks, Peter. Don't think you realize how many Leeds fans you just pleased with this single photo. Surely he ain't leaving if he's there to watch players. — LUFC_Polska 🏆 (@LufcPolska) July 26, 2020

Lewis Cook? — Ian McD (@Mcdcrasher) July 26, 2020

The Bournemouth players all played out of their skins when they got word of his presence. — Chris LUFC 💙💛 (@chrislufc1977) July 26, 2020

He’s already doing his research for the next season 💙💛💙💛 — Sarah Kerr (@jhkajkhmk2013) July 26, 2020

If ever you needed confirmation Bielsa is staying! — No Filters (@NoFilters56) July 26, 2020

This surely confirms he is staying?! — James Wallace (@JamesWallace69) July 26, 2020