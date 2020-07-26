Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Leeds United

‘This surely confirms he is staying?!’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react to Marcelo Bielsa image

Published

9 mins ago

on

Leeds United will have already started planning for their long-awaited Premier League return after their promotion from the Championship was finally confirmed last weekend.

The Whites saw their top-flight return sealed following Huddersfield’s victory over West Brom, while Brentford’s defeat the following day saw them claim the Championship title with two matches still left to play.

The Elland Road outfit secured a 3-1 victory over Derby the day after their league title was confirmed, while they then emphatically defeated Charlton by a 4-0 margin on the final day of the season as they signed off in style.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has been widely heralded as the mastermind behind the club’s return to the top flight following a 16-year absence, but there is now some uncertainty surrounding his future given his contract is set to expire this summer.

However, Bielsa has now been spotted on a scouting mission at Everton’s clash with Bournemouth on the final day of the Premier League season, with The Athletic reporter Peter Rutzler capturing an image of Bielsa at Goodison Park.

Rutzler took to Twitter to share the image:

Can you score 14/14 in this Leeds United end of season quiz?

1 of 14

Who did Leeds' highest home attendance of the season come against?

Plenty of Leeds supporters responded to the image of Bielsa by suggesting it must be a sign that he is planning on staying at the club next season, while other fans speculated over which specific players the Argentine could be watching on Merseyside.

Here are some of the responses…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘This surely confirms he is staying?!’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react to Marcelo Bielsa image

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: