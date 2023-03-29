Sunderland will be looking to get back to winning ways in the Championship on Friday when they head to Turf Moor to face Burnley.

The Black Cats managed to rescue a point in their clash with Luton Town before the international break thanks to a late equaliser from Amad Diallo.

Diallo was one of a number of Sunderland players who briefly left the Stadium of Light to link up with their national teams.

Daniel Ballard and Jewison Bennette were also selected to feature during the break by Northern Ireland and Costa Rica.

While Diallo emerged unscathed from Ivory Coast's 2-0 victory over Comoros yesterday, his team-mates both picked up injuries.

Bennette suffered a dislocated shoulder and is expected to miss the remainder of the campaign as a result of this issue.

As for Ballard, a statement from Sunderland's official website has confirmed that he will miss two to three weeks due to a hamstring injury that he picked up in Northern Ireland's defeat to Finland last weekend.

Ballard's setback is unquestionably a blow for a Black Cats side who are already unable to turn to Aji Alese for inspiration.

After recovering from an issue with his foot, The 23-year-old made 16 consecutive league appearances for Sunderland and formed a fruitful partnership alongside Danny Batth in the heart of defence.

Alese meanwhile, who has been deployed as a centre-back and as a left-back during the current campaign, suffered a season-ending thigh injury earlier this month.

With Ballard sidelined for the club's upcoming fixtures, Tony Mowbray will need Dennis Cirkin to step up to the mark as Sunderland's play-off hopes hang in the balance.

As it stands, the Black Cats are seven points adrift of the play-off places with eight league games left to play.

If Sunderland suffer a defeat, or are held to a draw by Burnley later this week, their chances of achieving a top-six finish are likely to suffer a significant blow.

Cirkin is certainly no stranger to the centre-back position as he has featured in this role on nine occasions this season.

Particularly impressive during Sunderland's wins over Stoke City, Rotherham United and Wigan Athletic earlier this season, the defender managed to record WhoScored match ratings of 7.42, 7.44 and 7.99 in these fixtures.

By replicating these performance levels between now and the end of the season, Cirkin could re-establish himself as a key member of the club's starting eleven.

Having been given the green-light to feature on Friday after missing a number of games due to concussion, Cirkin simply has to grasp his opportunity to showcase his ability in the club's clash with the Championship's runaway leaders.